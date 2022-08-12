UNC’s football season hasn’t even started yet and we already have received some back-breaking news. Per Inside Carolina, Tar Heels running back British Brooks will miss the 2022 season after a season-ending lower body injury. At this time we do not have any specific details about exactly what kind of lower body injury it is, but what we do know is that this is a pretty big blow to the football team. Brooks showed a lot of promise last season when he got snaps, and now it’s very possible that we never see him suit up in a Carolina uniform again, as he returned to the team as a grad student.

