Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities. The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the...
KFVS12
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ind. (WXIX) - A school bus carrying 30 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line around 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. The bus driver, 55-year-old Steven Posco, went into cardiac arrest while driving and hit...
KFVS12
Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support
THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
KFVS12
'I fell to my knees': Witness describes moment car crashes into Va. pub
Nearly 4,000 rescued beagles to be found homes by Humane Society. Nearly 4,000 beagles rescued by the Humane Society from a breeding facility in Virginia are being found new homes. Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Jour De Fete in Ste. Genevieve, Mo
Organization supports individuals who have lost loved ones to homicide. A new organization is now meeting with individuals who have lost loved ones due to homicide. Thousands were out in Ste. Genevieve for their annual Jour De Fete event. Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions. Updated: Aug....
KFVS12
Jour de Fete event brings thousands to Downtown Ste. Genevieve
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands came out to Ste. Genevieve this weekend for the annual Jour de Fete event. Visitors were able to take advantage of the hundreds of vendor booths that lined the streets in the downtown part of the city. On hand was plenty of food, music,...
Comments / 0