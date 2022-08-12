ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oley, PA

phillyvoice.com

Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course

A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to crash on Interstate 81 North in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire has turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 northbound between Exit 67: US 22 EAST/PA 230 EAST – HARRISBURG/CAMERON ST and Exit 69: PROGRESS AVENUE.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hit by a car in Allentown. It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Chew and Madison streets, Allentown police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and she is expected to survive, authorities said. Police tape blocked off a large...
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lancaster County. First responders were dispatched to the crash in East Lampeter Township at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 14. There is no word yet on how many vehicles...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash

WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
WGAL

Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman found deceased hours after overnight vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On the morning of August 12, the York County Coroner was sent to the 1400 block of Williams Rd. in Springettsbury Twp. for a woman's body that was found in the area of a vehicle crash. 25-year-old Zoraida Soto from York twp. was driving on...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigating bomb threat at St. Luke’s Hospital

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at St. Lukes’ Hospital in Schuylkill County. According to state police, on August 11, around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to Geisinger St Luke’s Hospital for a report of a bomb threat. PSP units searched around the premise and found […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Reading over weekend

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in Reading over the weekend. Alexis Martinez, 38, died Saturday morning at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of North Front Street. An autopsy was being performed Monday morning to...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
BETHLEHEM, PA

