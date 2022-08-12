Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Tourist in Lancaster? 3 Must-See Places in the CountyMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WGAL
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
phillyvoice.com
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck
A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Lower Mount Bethel crash
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend. Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police. He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Truck driver killed in fiery crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver was killed in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-81 near the overpass at the Cameron Street exit. The crash only involved the tractor-trailer, which left...
abc27.com
Coroner called to crash on Interstate 81 North in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire has turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 northbound between Exit 67: US 22 EAST/PA 230 EAST – HARRISBURG/CAMERON ST and Exit 69: PROGRESS AVENUE.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hit by a car in Allentown. It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Chew and Madison streets, Allentown police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and she is expected to survive, authorities said. Police tape blocked off a large...
Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lancaster County. First responders were dispatched to the crash in East Lampeter Township at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 14. There is no word yet on how many vehicles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner called to scene of tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Dauphin County: police
The coroner was called Sunday afternoon to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Dauphin County, according to Pa. State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer. The crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg since early this afternoon. It between...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
WGAL
Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
Doubleheader steam locomotives pull Reading & Northern Iron Horse Ramble
The Reading & Northern Passenger Department held its Iron Horse Ramble on Saturday, August 13, 2022, traveling from the Reading Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County. What makes this excursion extra special is the addition of two steam locomotives, #2102 and #425, being used to...
WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
local21news.com
Woman found deceased hours after overnight vehicle crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On the morning of August 12, the York County Coroner was sent to the 1400 block of Williams Rd. in Springettsbury Twp. for a woman's body that was found in the area of a vehicle crash. 25-year-old Zoraida Soto from York twp. was driving on...
Police investigating bomb threat at St. Luke’s Hospital
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at St. Lukes’ Hospital in Schuylkill County. According to state police, on August 11, around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to Geisinger St Luke’s Hospital for a report of a bomb threat. PSP units searched around the premise and found […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Reading over weekend
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in Reading over the weekend. Alexis Martinez, 38, died Saturday morning at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of North Front Street. An autopsy was being performed Monday morning to...
insideedition.com
Pennsylvania Teen Dies in Freak Accident Involving a Wood Chipper While Working
A young Lehigh County boy suffered a tragic death due to an accident at work involving a wood chipper on Tuesday afternoon. WFMZ reported Isiah Bedocs,17, was at his job as a member of a tree removal crew Tuesday afternoon in North Whitehall Township when he was partially sucked into a wood chipper.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
Comments / 0