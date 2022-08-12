ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGzKe_0hF90Xxz00
Joseph Dowdell and Shanade McDaniel. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced.

Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.

Meanwhile, Shanade McDaniel, 31, was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution. It was not clear why.

Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene while a second victim, who suffered from a gunshot wound, was found on Norfolk and Hartford streets. He survived and was treated at University Hospital. The second-degree assault charge against Dowdell arises from the attack on the second victim.

The investigation, which is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 14

E-Man
3d ago

And just think the article only said gun offenses. They didn’t say the gun illegal and they were not registered gun owners. Gee I wonder why? Is it because these news medias only say that when a registered gun owner shoots someone in self defense?

Reply
7
Moochie JR Habeebah Newman
3d ago

I wonder what problem was so bad that it lead 2 one human being taking another human beings life ruining not only his life but his families life as well as the victims family. People who decide 2 take a life should step back and think "IS IT REALLY WORTH KILLING SOMEONE AND RUINING SO MANY OTHER LIVES LIKE BABIES, MOTHER'S, FATHER'S, SISTER'S, BROTHER'S, FRIENDS, AUNTIE'S, UNCLE'S and so on.....ALL LIVES MATTER... SMH 😟

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Three Bayonne men charged in assault that sent victim to hospital: police

Three Bayonne men have been charged with aggravated assault after beating another man Saturday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the area of 22nd Street and Avenue E Saturday on a report of a fight involving multiple people and found a 21-year-old victim on the ground with multiple injuries about his body and head, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

One Defendant Sentenced, Another To Be Retried In Hudson County Killing

A 24-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to prison while his co-defendant will be retried in a 2018 killing of a Bayonne man, authorities announced. James Crawford, 24, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison without parole, for his role in the Sept. 4, 2018 killing of Eric Crocker, 23, in Jersey City, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed, woman injured in Newark shooting

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident Saturday night in Newark. Police responded to the 200 block of Renner Avenue around 9:45 p.m., where they found Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Pickett was...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
FORT LEE, NJ
CBS New York

Police: 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Bronx teen

NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in the Bronx.Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot in the chest and killed early Thursday morning.Investigators initially believed a gun may have accidentally gone off while Jacob and friends were hanging out inside the lobby of an apartment building on East 194th Street in the Fordham Manor neighborhood.READ MORE: NYPD: Shooting that killed 14-year-old Jacob Borbin in the Bronx was likely accidentalPolice announced Saturday that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to Jacob's death.Relatives described Jacob as a good kid, adding he loved to play hoops at a nearby park.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wounding#Violent Crime#Newark Man S Murder#University Hospital
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say

A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Husband stabs wife in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

An Essex County man stabbed his wife before stabbing himself in an apparent murder-suicide, officials confirmed Saturday. Frank Forte, 84, and wife Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment Friday morning. Officials said Saturday that the husband stabbed his wife in the stomach and breast before killing...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School

Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
LYNDHURST, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
338K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy