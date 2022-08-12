Read full article on original website
Alvin Kamara unlikely to be suspended during 2022 season?
Alvin Kamara is facing a serious charge in Las Vegas following an incident earlier in the offseason, and the expectation is that the New Orleans Saints star will be suspended at some point. The big question is when. Kamara was accused of assaulting a man while the victim was on...
The Cleveland Browns’ Season Ticket Holder Gift Boxes Are Sad
The Cleveland Browns needed to find a way to make it up to their fans after a frustrating off-season with the Deshaun Watson problem, and their latest attempt was pathetic. The Browns gave all their season ticket holders a gift box, which was pretty sad. The gift box included a...
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey
He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
Raiders Notes: Wide Receiver Competition, Field Conditions
The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t run away with their second preseason win as they did in the Hall of Fame game. However, a win is a win and one of the positives that continues to stand out is the wide receiver competition. Also, the field at Allegiant Stadium was apparently an issue. Let’s take a look in this recent edition of Raiders Notes.
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
The NFL Is Already Hyping Up A New Steelers Era
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a new era after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. For close to two decades, he was the undisputed starter for the squad and helped bring two more Super Bowl titles to the proud franchise. But nagging injuries forced him to call it quits, forcing the Steelers...
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce
This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Josh McDaniels Comments On His New Home Crowd
Josh McDaniels will have his second chance at being an NFL head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders. His first taste of the job came in 2009 when he was hired by the Denver Broncos. However, he lasted only 28 games and did not have a winning season. This time,...
Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut
After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
Financial ramifications of one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson revealed
Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
Panthers starting quarterback odds: updated odds after Baker Mayfield news
When the Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield it was assumed that he would be the starter. The illusion of a quarterback competition was there but with how Mayfield has looked in his career vs. Sam Darnold so far it was pretty obvious. Today, the Panthers play their first preseason game...
Lions Lose in Devastating Fashion
The The Lions faced off against the Atlanta Falcons tonight in their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. They approached the matchup with only one day of game-specific preparation. Dan Campbell said “We are playing ourselves.” This was his way of saying that he still wants to mainly focus on the regular season and his own team. The Lions got their first taste of in-game contact and had to readjust to the pressure of an NFL matchup. Favored, the Lions entered todays game -2.5 on most major sportsbooks and -130 on the moneyline. They Kicked off a new era of Lions Football at Ford Field, with a Lions win/loss. With Hard Knocks following the team, the Lions looked to impress the world and prove a point. The new Lions are here and they looked fierce/despite losing in all too familiar fashion. A fumble leading to a 4th and nine hail marry touchdown from Ridder to Bernhardt gave the Falcons the win. Yet again, they lose in devastating fashion.
Insider hints Browns' Deshaun Watson could get 10-game suspension, $10 million fine
Star quarterback Deshaun Watson didn't play a down for the Houston Texans or any other team during the 2021 campaign following an offseason trade request, as he couldn't secure a move to a different club because of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that hovered over him.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers makes big change to appearance
This has been an offseason of change for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Gone is his old fiancée, Shailene Woodley – who has reportedly moved on with an A-List Hollywood actress. In his new girlfriend, an allegedly drug-loving witch. And this week came another change, this time...
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
Eagles roster cutdown: Who’s on the bubble going into tomorrow?
As we approach game 2 of the NFL preseason, we hit our first real milestone in the roster cutdown process. All 32 teams must trim their rosters to 85 by 4PM on Tuesday August 16th, leaving the Eagles with plenty to think about. Here’s a quick position-by-position look at the roster bubble going into tomorrow.
Kenny Pickett Shared A Fascinating Fact About The Steelers
Kenny Pickett had initial success with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his first-ever NFL preseason game. The former Pitt Panther finished the game with 13 completions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. One of his scoring throws was a 24-yard strike to Tyler Vaughns that won the...
