Perkiomen Township, PA

sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Man Charged with Aggravated Assault

BOYERTOWN PA – A 29-year-old Boyertown man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related charges after he allegedly fired shots at a vehicle in Douglass (Berks) Township, its police department reported Saturday (Aug. 15, 2022). Although the incident occurred July 29 (Friday), the arrest...
BOYERTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

9-1-1 Caller Told Berks Police He Was Returning Fire — He Lied, Authorities Say

A 9-1-1 caller who told police he was returning fire when he shot at two men in a vehicle turned out to be the only gunman in the Berks County incident, authorities said. Zachary Thomas Harmon, 29, called police on July 29 saying two men that he knows pulled up to his 81 Poole Hill Road home and fired four of five shots from their car after an argument around 3:15 a.m., Douglass Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
City
Skippack, PA
City
Home, PA
Perkiomen Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Perkiomen Township, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Reading over weekend

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in Reading over the weekend. Alexis Martinez, 38, died Saturday morning at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of North Front Street. An autopsy was being performed Monday morning to...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash

A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
NORRISTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Crime Stoppers Offering Reward in Trappe Theft

TRAPPE PA – You may be able to help nab a suspect (at top) who allegedly broke into the Liberty gas station and convenience store on West Main Street in Trappe. At least, that’s what Pennsylvania State Police representatives hope. If you can, it’s possible to receive a reward for your efforts.
TRAPPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police investigating domestic-related deadly shooting

READING, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a domestic-related homicide in northwest Reading. The deadly shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Front Street. "The incident was a domestic incident between family members," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "There was an individual who was...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

1-year-old child hospitalized after accidental stabbing in Millbourne, Delaware County, police say

MILLBOURNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A 1-year-old was stabbed in Millbourne, Delaware County on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call about the stabbing at around 8:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Market Street.The child was found with a wound to his stomach. He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in surgery. The child's condition is unknown at this time.  Police believe the mother called 911 and the stabbing was an accident.The investigation is early and is still ongoing.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course

A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

