Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Boyertown Man Charged with Aggravated Assault
BOYERTOWN PA – A 29-year-old Boyertown man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related charges after he allegedly fired shots at a vehicle in Douglass (Berks) Township, its police department reported Saturday (Aug. 15, 2022). Although the incident occurred July 29 (Friday), the arrest...
9-1-1 Caller Told Berks Police He Was Returning Fire — He Lied, Authorities Say
A 9-1-1 caller who told police he was returning fire when he shot at two men in a vehicle turned out to be the only gunman in the Berks County incident, authorities said. Zachary Thomas Harmon, 29, called police on July 29 saying two men that he knows pulled up to his 81 Poole Hill Road home and fired four of five shots from their car after an argument around 3:15 a.m., Douglass Township police said.
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Reading over weekend
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in Reading over the weekend. Alexis Martinez, 38, died Saturday morning at the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of North Front Street. An autopsy was being performed Monday morning to...
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing; crime scene tape up on north side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting, but have not yet released further...
Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash
A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
Upper Darby Man Convicted of Straw Purchase of Six Guns in Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 25-year-old man was convicted on Thursday, August 11, 2022, for the straw purchase of six guns he purchased at Chalfont gun store in November 2020, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Bashir T. Shakir, of Upper Darby, was found guilty of 12 felony...
Crime Stoppers Offering Reward in Trappe Theft
TRAPPE PA – You may be able to help nab a suspect (at top) who allegedly broke into the Liberty gas station and convenience store on West Main Street in Trappe. At least, that’s what Pennsylvania State Police representatives hope. If you can, it’s possible to receive a reward for your efforts.
Reading police investigating domestic-related deadly shooting
READING, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a domestic-related homicide in northwest Reading. The deadly shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Front Street. "The incident was a domestic incident between family members," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "There was an individual who was...
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
Upper Providence police officers recall March shootout with armed man
NORRISTOWN — When Upper Providence police officers responded to a mental health emergency at a home in a heavily-populated condominium community in the middle of the night in March they didn’t expect to be met by a man who fired “round after round” of gunshots at them.
PA Walmart Thief In Pagan's Motorcycle Gang Vest Busted With Loaded Handgun
A man trying to swipe items from Walmart by hiding them in a Pagan's Motorcycle Gang vest was busted with a loaded handgun that he wasn't licensed to carry, authorities in Delaware County said. Patrick Sean Griffin, Sr. was stopped by officers at the MacDade Boulevard store in Darby Township...
Police Release Surveillance Image of Credit Card Theft Suspects
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of credit cards from a female victim at the Chop House Grille on July 20, 2022. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM, when the victim had her credit cards...
Officials: Wanted person freed from storm drain in Montgomery County, taken to hospital for treatment
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Radnor Township were on hand helping Lower Merion Township Police with a wanted person stuck in a storm drain. The incident occurred at Locust Grove Terrace, beneath Conestoga Road in Bryn Mawr, late Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m., according to officials. The wanted person...
New images released after motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Upper Darby
Upper Darby police released images of the van they say left the scene following the crash.
1 dead after chain-reaction tractor-trailer crash on I-476 in Radnor, Delaware County
Police say it all began when the driver of a tractor-trailer did not stop in time to avoid slow traffic in the southbound lanes.
1-year-old child hospitalized after accidental stabbing in Millbourne, Delaware County, police say
MILLBOURNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A 1-year-old was stabbed in Millbourne, Delaware County on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call about the stabbing at around 8:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Market Street.The child was found with a wound to his stomach. He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in surgery. The child's condition is unknown at this time. Police believe the mother called 911 and the stabbing was an accident.The investigation is early and is still ongoing.
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
