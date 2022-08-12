Read full article on original website
Here's What Gina Rodriguez Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Fresh-faced and funny during the run of her hit show "Jane the Virgin," Gina Rodriguez has already shown audiences how beautiful she is, both inside and out. The CW series ran from 2014-2019 (via IMDb), with Rodriguez picking up a slew of awards, including a Golden Globe, an ALMA Award, and a Teen Choice Award, with nominations for a People's Choice Award, an Image Award (NAACP), and two Critics Choice Television Awards, according to IMDb.
Love Island's Mady Reveals Why She Self-Eliminated And More - Exclusive Interview
When it comes to romance, passion, and following your heart, it can be a minefield trying to navigate the best course of action. So many of us know what it's like for our heads and our hearts to be at war with one another. While our logical brains are telling us that the person we're crushing over simply wouldn't be a good fit for us, our emotional, hopeless romantic side is trying to convince us that it could work out — crazier things have happened before! Either way, pursuing an intimate bond with someone is a bit of a gamble, and it does require a leap of faith. No one seems to know this better than Mady McLanahan, who left the television opportunity of a lifetime when she realized that her heart simply wasn't in it anymore.
Westworld boss shares season 5 hopes following that shocking finale
Westworld season 4 spoilers follow. Lisa Joy expects HBO to allow herself and Jonathan Nolan to complete their Westworld story. Following the fourth season's jaw-on-the-floor finale, which seemingly killed off Tessa Thompson's Charlotte, Angela Sarafyan's Clementine, Ed Harris's Man in Black (again) and Aaron Paul's Caleb, the co-showrunner spoke about her hopes for season 5 of the sci-fi drama.
Never Have I Ever's Ramona Young On Working With Series Creator Mindy Kaling - Exclusive
Making its Netflix debut in 2020, "Never Have I Ever" sprang from the mind of writer-actor Mindy Kaling, known for her roles in "The Office" and her Fox sitcom "The Mindy Project." Unlike in those series, Kaling doesn't appear on screen, but she serves as co-creator of the sharply written, semi-autobiographical comedy (based on her own youth) focusing on Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. As she navigates the trials and tribulations of high school, Devi is buoyed by the loyal friendship of her two besties, Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor Wong, portrayed by Ramona Young.
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
The Heartbreaking Death Of 90210 Star Denise Dowse
Fans mourn the heartbreaking death of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Insecure" actor Denise Dowse. Her sister, Tracey Dowse, announced the 64-year-old actor's death on August 13. Tracey took to Instagram to break the news and wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor, and director. She was my very best friend and final family member ... I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has."
35 years later, 'The Lost Boys' star Kiefer Sutherland recalls 'violent and gross' deleted scene and 'creating the mullet'
Thirty-five years ago — long before there was Twilight, True Blood, or even Interview With the Vampire — there was The Lost Boys, Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire classic starring the Coreys Feldman and Haim, Jason Patric, Jami Gertz, Dianne Wiest, Alex Winter, and of course an 18-year-old Kiefer Sutherland as the fearsome blood-sucking, scene-stealing biker David.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
Lena Dunham Reveals Big Director Penny Marshall Once Called Her Out In An Audition, But She Was Totally Right
Lena Dunham talks about the time that Penny Marshall called her out at an audition but admits she was totally right.
Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.” On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including...
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Choose Sheila's Memorable And Menacing Moments
"The Bold and the Beautiful" hasn't had a villain like Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) in many years. Because she's someone who doesn't take no for an answer, she decided to take her revenge on Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) when she tried to block her from seeing her grandson, Hayes. Sheila proceeded to swap out Brooke's non-alcoholic champagne for the real kind which prompted her to fall off the wagon, according to Soap Opera Spy. If that weren't enough, Sheila was also hellbent on getting rid of Steffy Forrester but ended up shooting her own son Dr. John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) instead (via Soaps Spoilers).
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Cheering Thomas And Booing Hope
The custody of Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) has been a source of contention on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for the character's entire life. From the moment of conception, there was a plan in place to keep him away from his father, Thomas Forrester. Douglas' biological mother conspired with Thomas' father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), to conceal the true identity of his paternity. Ultimately, the truth came out, and Thomas learned he had a son. When Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) tragically passed away unexpectedly, Thomas returned to Los Angeles with Douglas (via Soaps In Depth).
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
Chris Pine Makes Surprise Appearance at ‘Five Days at Memorial’ Premiere to Support Dad Robert Pine
Click here to read the full article. Crowds at the DGA theater in Los Angeles were buzzing on Monday night when Chris Pine made a surprise appearance on the red carpet. Pine came out to the “Five Days at Memorial” premiere to support his dad, Robert Pine, in his newest acting endeavor. The father-son duo posed together before Chris made his way into the theater, letting his father walk the line to talk to the press. For Robert, his decision to get involved with this project came down to the script. “John Ridley and Carlton Cuse wrote [the script], and you just don’t get...
Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3
“The Morning Show” will have a new face around the set in Season 3: Jon Hamm is joining the Apple TV+ series in a key role. The Emmy-winning “Mad Men” alum will play Paul Marks, described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.
