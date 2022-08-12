Read full article on original website
Related
Online cultural events can benefit lonely older people, study shows
We remember it all too well from the first lockdown. The obligatory weekly Zoom quizzes and the stream of cultural events held online. While most of us can head down to the local pub again and delight in the return of good old Sunday quizzes, some people are still stuck at home. And research suggests online cultural activities such as museum tours can significantly improve the mental and physical health of elderly people who are homebound.
Here's How Buy Buy Baby Foot Traffic Is Remaining Consistent Post-COVID
From high-tech strollers to adorable onesies and every color burping cloth you can imagine, Buy Buy Baby has everything a new parent needs to care for their bundle of joy. Buy Buy Baby was established in 1996 as a way to "simplify things and give parents the honest low-down, so they can embrace parenting confidently and shop worry-free" (via Buy Buy Baby). Parents can create a quick and easy Buy Buy Baby registry that allows their loved ones to shower the expanding family with gadgets and gizmos that hopefully help them get just a few hours of sleep each night. According to Money Inc, Buy Buy Baby has been extremely successful since it was acquired by Bed Bath and Beyond in 2007, creating a unique and enjoyable environment that caters to its "expecting" clients' needs as they prepare for their newest edition.
The List
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0