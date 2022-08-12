From high-tech strollers to adorable onesies and every color burping cloth you can imagine, Buy Buy Baby has everything a new parent needs to care for their bundle of joy. Buy Buy Baby was established in 1996 as a way to "simplify things and give parents the honest low-down, so they can embrace parenting confidently and shop worry-free" (via Buy Buy Baby). Parents can create a quick and easy Buy Buy Baby registry that allows their loved ones to shower the expanding family with gadgets and gizmos that hopefully help them get just a few hours of sleep each night. According to Money Inc, Buy Buy Baby has been extremely successful since it was acquired by Bed Bath and Beyond in 2007, creating a unique and enjoyable environment that caters to its "expecting" clients' needs as they prepare for their newest edition.

