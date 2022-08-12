ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

Massachusetts Gov. Signs Marijuana Compromise Bill, But Strikes This Controversial Section

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a marijuana compromise bill addressing social equity and taxes. The Thursday move comes nearly six years after The Bay State legalized recreational cannabis use. Senate Bill 3096 is aimed at advancing diversity in the sector and regulating the host community agreement (HCA) between...
wamc.org

Massachusetts has a significant new clean energy and climate law

Since taking office in 2015, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed four climate bills into law. The most recent was signed last week. The Republican governor said it should help Massachusetts continue its successful efforts to obtain more renewable energy. Climate activists celebrated the new law. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

New Yorkers troop to the polls, yet again

New York voters are once again trooping to the polls this week. In what can only be described as maddeningly confusing, primaries for some of New York’s representatives will be voted on through August 23rd, the first primaries held during August in New York’s modern political history. In...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
wgbh.org

What's in the new Massachusetts cannabis bill?

One of the last major bills that state lawmakers sent to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk before their formal session ended last month was aimed at improving equity in the state's legal marijuana industry. Baker signed the bill into law on Thursday, saying it would expand opportunities and improve the Cannabis Control Commission's regulation of the field. GBH State House reporter Katie Lannan joined Morning Edition host Paris Alston to talk about the law. This transcript has been lightly edited.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place. On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
WPRI

Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Mobile#Gaming#Race Tracks#Politics State#Politics Governor#Commission Chair#The Gaming Commission
WUPE

Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19

In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy