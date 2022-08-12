Read full article on original website
thefreshtoast.com
Massachusetts Gov. Signs Marijuana Compromise Bill, But Strikes This Controversial Section
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a marijuana compromise bill addressing social equity and taxes. The Thursday move comes nearly six years after The Bay State legalized recreational cannabis use. Senate Bill 3096 is aimed at advancing diversity in the sector and regulating the host community agreement (HCA) between...
wamc.org
Massachusetts has a significant new clean energy and climate law
Since taking office in 2015, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed four climate bills into law. The most recent was signed last week. The Republican governor said it should help Massachusetts continue its successful efforts to obtain more renewable energy. Climate activists celebrated the new law. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau...
wamc.org
New Yorkers troop to the polls, yet again
New York voters are once again trooping to the polls this week. In what can only be described as maddeningly confusing, primaries for some of New York’s representatives will be voted on through August 23rd, the first primaries held during August in New York’s modern political history. In...
Maura Healey focuses on making Massachusetts more affordable in her first TV ad for governor
Attorney General Maura Healey is hitting the airwaves Tuesday with a new 30-second television advertisement where she promises to “cut taxes, reduce costs in housing and transportation, improve education, and make vocational training available” if elected governor this fall, her campaign said Monday. “I grew up one of...
wgbh.org
What's in the new Massachusetts cannabis bill?
One of the last major bills that state lawmakers sent to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk before their formal session ended last month was aimed at improving equity in the state's legal marijuana industry. Baker signed the bill into law on Thursday, saying it would expand opportunities and improve the Cannabis Control Commission's regulation of the field. GBH State House reporter Katie Lannan joined Morning Edition host Paris Alston to talk about the law. This transcript has been lightly edited.
workboat.com
Massachusetts Maritime Academy First in Nation to Offer Five Module GWO Basic Safety Training
You really want things to go off perfectly when performing a demonstration in front of the governor and that’s exactly what recently happened when Massachusetts Academy Maritime (MMA) put on a Global Wind Organisation (GWO) Basic Safety Training (BST) demo for Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials.
westernmassnews.com
Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’
(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place. On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
WPRI
Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
WBUR
Report warns Massachusetts could lose competitive edge with rise of remote work
Massachusetts has been an expensive state for a long time. But the consequences of being a place where residents have to pay more for things like housing, utilities and child care are becoming more severe. According to census data, more than 46,000 people emigrated out of Massachusetts between 2020 and...
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA officials predict ‘transportation emergency’ in Boston later this week as shutdown begins
A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to cause “severe” congestion on roadways around Greater Boston as commuters who rely on the MBTA seek alternative transportation methods and Boston officials warn of a “transportation emergency.”. Days ahead of the planned shutdown — scheduled to start...
Weird Massachusetts laws: From not being allowed to live together after divorce to no mules on your second floor
Massachusetts residents need to be careful who they live with. People divorced but still living together can be found guilty of adultery. Additionally, Massachusetts residents can’t stable a horse or mule on the second floor. These are just two of Massachusetts’ weirdest laws — most of which although still...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
AAA: Average Massachusetts driver spends nearly $900 per month on new vehicle
A new report from AAA found the average yearly cost for a Massachusetts resident to own and operate a new vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 a year, or $894 a month.
