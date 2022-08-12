IShowSpeed is quickly becoming one of the most controversial streamers in the game. He gained significant notoriety earlier this year when he was banned from "Valorant" for a sexist rant, yelling at a teammate for speaking to him after a loss. A few months later, Speed got in trouble when his Pokemon fireworks show went horribly wrong – because he decided to light them in his bedroom. In early August, the content creator also came under fire for scaring a kid live on stream, telling him to make good on his side of a bet he likely didn't understand. Now, the streamer has been caught up in a confusing case of swatting, being arrested live on stream and escorted away by police. However, the exact details of the case continue to be anything but clear.

