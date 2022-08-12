ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Truth About IShowSpeed's Swatting Incident Is Anything But Clear

IShowSpeed is quickly becoming one of the most controversial streamers in the game. He gained significant notoriety earlier this year when he was banned from "Valorant" for a sexist rant, yelling at a teammate for speaking to him after a loss. A few months later, Speed got in trouble when his Pokemon fireworks show went horribly wrong – because he decided to light them in his bedroom. In early August, the content creator also came under fire for scaring a kid live on stream, telling him to make good on his side of a bet he likely didn't understand. Now, the streamer has been caught up in a confusing case of swatting, being arrested live on stream and escorted away by police. However, the exact details of the case continue to be anything but clear.
Keffals Opens Up About Horrific Swatting Incident

Swatting, the practice of calling the police and reporting a fake threat or incident at someone's address to provoke a raid by a SWAT team, has become a sad phenomenon in recent years. As CNN reported, these hoaxes, often intended as pranks or for revenge against some perceived offense, are incredibly dangerous and can result in deaths as police charge into what they believe is a treacherous situation and surprise an innocent, unsuspecting person. Individuals have been killed in swatting incidents and causing a death by swatting someone can land you in prison for decades.
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
