Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
Dimukeje Feels Confident in Year 2: 'Everything is Easy For Me'
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje feels like a different player after his two-sack preseason performance against the Bengals.
NFL・
Max Kepler starting for Minnesota Monday
The Minnesota Twins listed Max Kepler as their starting right fielder for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kepler will bat eighth and cover right field in Monday's game while Jake Cave takes a seat. Kepler is projected to score 9 fantasy points in tonight's game according to numberFire's...
Joc Pederson (hand) not in Giants' Monday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not list Joc Pederson (hand) in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will sit out Monday after taking a pitch to the hand Sunday night. He is not expected to miss much time after his X-rays returned negative results. Luis Gonzalez will fill in for him in left field, and bat ninth against the Diamondbacks.
Giants starting J.D. Davis at designated hitter Monday
The San Francisco Giants listed J.D. Davis as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis will start at designated hitter and bat fourth for the Giants Monday while Tommy La Stella catches a breather. Davis has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is...
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL
The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
Josh Naylor batting cleanup for Cleveland in Game 2 Monday
The Cleveland Guardians listed Josh Naylor as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Naylor sat out the first leg of Monday's double header, but will start at first base and bat cleanup in Game 2. Owen Miller was not listed in the Guardians' lineup. Naylor...
Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting Monday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take a seat Monday while Evan Longoria steps in at third base and bats fifth. Thairo Estrada will take over at shortstop and Wilmer Flores will start at second base.
Cooper Hummel held out of Diamondbacks' lineup Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Carson Kelly will replace Hummel at catcher and hit sixth. Kelly has a $2,600 salary on Monday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.3 FanDuel points....
Will Benson starting in centerfield for Guardians in Game 2 Monday
The Cleveland Guardians listed Will Benson as their starting centerfielder for Monday's second game against the Detroit Tigers. Benson will bat seventh and start in centerfield Monday night while Myles Straw takes a seat. Our models project Benson, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 5.9 fantasy points...
Giants leave LaMonte Wade Jr. off Monday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not include LaMonte Wade Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade Jr. will sit out Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Austin Slater starts in centerfield and bats first. Mike Yastrzemski will move from centerfield to right field. Our models...
Austin Slater batting leadoff for Giants Monday
The San Francisco Giants listed Austin Slater as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will cover centerfield and bat first in the rotation Monday while Mike Yastrzemski moves to right field and LaMonte Wade Jr. takes a seat. Our models project Slater, who has a...
Nationals' Alex Call on bench Monday
Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Call made his Nationals debut on Sunday and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Yadiel Hernandez will replace Call in left field and hit cleanup. Cesar Hernandez will take over in the leadoff spot.
Brewers to start Tyrone Taylor in centerfield Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Tyrone Taylor as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taylor will bat ninth and handle centerfield in Monday's game against the Dodgers while Jonathan Davis moves to the bench. Our models project Taylor, who has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel, to...
Nolan Jones not in lineup for Guardians' Game 2 Monday
The Cleveland Guardians did not include Nolan Jones in their lineup for Monday's second game against the Detroit Tigers. Jones will sit out the second leg of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers while Jose Ramirez takes over at designated hitter and Tyler Freeman joins the lineup at third base, hitting ninth.
Sean Murphy starting at catcher for A's Monday
The Oakland Athletics listed Sean Murphy as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Murphy will bat third in the A's rotation and take over at catcher from Stephen Vogt, who is not in the lineup for Monday's contest. Murphy has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and...
Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
Jonathan Davis in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Davis is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Davis for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
