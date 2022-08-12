Montana VA Health Care System encouraging veterans, families to file claims after PACT Act passes

Read full article on original website
Montana veterans encouraged to see if new PACT Act can help them
Montana VA Health Care System encourages veterans and their families to examine the potential benefits available to them through the new PACT Act legislation signed into law Aug. 10. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures...
Montana DOC receives grant to combat the opioid epidemic in state prisons
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections received a $780,000 grant to combat the opioid epidemic in the state and its prisons. The Montana Board of Crime Control received the original grant in 2018 for the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program through the US Department of Justice. The grant was then put in motion and granted to the Montana DOC to support programs within the state prisons.
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
Will there be a special session? Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.
HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called. So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members. 10...
