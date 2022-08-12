Montana VA Health Care System encouraging veterans, families to file claims after PACT Act passes

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections received a $780,000 grant to combat the opioid epidemic in the state and its prisons. The Montana Board of Crime Control received the original grant in 2018 for the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program through the US Department of Justice. The grant was then put in motion and granted to the Montana DOC to support programs within the state prisons.

