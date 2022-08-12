Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL
The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
numberfire.com
Tony Wolters designated for assignment by Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters has been designated for assignment. Austin Barnes has been activated from the 10-day injured list, and as a result, Wolters is no longer needed with the big-league team. He'll head to waivers, and in the likely scenario he is unclaimed, he can either choose free agency or accept an outright assignment to Triple-A.
numberfire.com
Leody Taveras batting sixth for Rangers Monday
The Texas Rangers will start Leody Taveras in centerfield for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Taveras will take over in centerfield and bat sixth against the A's Monday while Bubba Thompson moves to left field, Josh Smith switches to third base, and Ezequiel Duran catches a breather. Our models...
numberfire.com
Max Kepler starting for Minnesota Monday
The Minnesota Twins listed Max Kepler as their starting right fielder for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kepler will bat eighth and cover right field in Monday's game while Jake Cave takes a seat. Kepler is projected to score 9 fantasy points in tonight's game according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Michael Papierski catching for Reds Monday
The Cincinnati Reds will start Michael Papierski at catcher in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Papierski will handle home plate and bat ninth Monday while Austin Romine takes a seat. Our models project Papierski for just 4.9 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary at $2,100...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon added to Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon has been added to the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Dubon was added after Jeremy Pena was scratched for a stiff neck. He will start at shortstop and bat leadoff. Dubon has a $2,000 salary on...
numberfire.com
Ezequiel Duran sitting versus Oakland for Rangers Monday
The Texas Rangers did not include Ezequiel Duran in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duran will take Monday evening off as Leody Taveras rejoins the starting lineup in centerfield and bats sixth. Josh Smith will cover third base for Duran and Bubba Thompson will move from centerfield to left field.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
numberfire.com
Austin Slater batting leadoff for Giants Monday
The San Francisco Giants listed Austin Slater as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will cover centerfield and bat first in the rotation Monday while Mike Yastrzemski moves to right field and LaMonte Wade Jr. takes a seat. Our models project Slater, who has a...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 129 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .227 batting average with a .689 OPS, 4 home...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor out of Orioles' Monday lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles omitted Odor from the lineup following five consecutive starts. Terrin Vavra will take over on second base and bat eighth. Vavra has a $2,200...
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez starting in left field for San Francisco Monday
The San Francisco Giants will start Luis Gonzalez in left field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will hit ninth and start in left field Monday while Joc Pederson catches a breather. Gonzalez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, comes out at 7.7 fantasy points in numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Alex Call on bench Monday
Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Call made his Nationals debut on Sunday and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Yadiel Hernandez will replace Call in left field and hit cleanup. Cesar Hernandez will take over in the leadoff spot.
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Jake Lamb versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 487 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .226 batting average with a .749 OPS, 19 home...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.0...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Yan Gomes as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will bat eighth and handle catching duties in Sunday's game while Willson Contreras catches a breather. Our models project Gomes for 7.8 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary...
numberfire.com
Nolan Jones not in lineup for Guardians' Game 2 Monday
The Cleveland Guardians did not include Nolan Jones in their lineup for Monday's second game against the Detroit Tigers. Jones will sit out the second leg of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers while Jose Ramirez takes over at designated hitter and Tyler Freeman joins the lineup at third base, hitting ninth.
