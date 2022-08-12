Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Fox 19
Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
WKRC
School bus crashes into home in College Corner
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus crashed into a house in College Corner Monday morning. The bus hit the home on Ramsey Street. The bus driver was taken to the hospital. None of the 32 children on the bus were reportedly injured, according to Butler County dispatch. First...
WLWT 5
Neighbors helping neighbors; two organizations help families get ready for back to school with some flair
CINCINNATI — It's that time already, back to school. While many children return to school without the basic supplies they need, back-to-school events here in the tri-state are making that process a little easier. More than 500 backpacks were given out Saturday as students are getting prepared to return...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
Evanston back-to-school event plans to help hundreds
A back-to-school drive in Evanston will be handing out free school supplies Sunday. Many Tri-State students are headed back to the classroom this week and might need additional supplies.
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
Fox 19
Talawanda School District to close Monday due to school safety training for teachers, staff
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Talawanda School District will close its buildings to the public Monday so officers can work with teachers and staff on school safety training, including active shooter training. The Talawanda Superintendent Dr. Edward Theroux says that the Oxford Police Department will be conducting the Run, Hide, Fight Safety...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
WKRC
Three children officially become part of their families for back-to-school adoption day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A few local children will be going back to school as members of a forever family. Friday was Hamilton County's annual back-to-school adoption day. County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler placed a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a four-year-old girl on Friday. These kids will get their...
WKRC
Father accused of causing OVI crash with 6 kids in the vehicle
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A father crashed his minivan with his six children in the car. Police say Edgar Chun was under the influence. Chun crashed his Toyota Sienna on Glenway Avenue near Sunset Sunday evening just before 9 p.m. According to his court papers, Chun was driving on the wrong...
WKRC
'We are burning out': Cincinnati Police leaders advocate for officer retention bonuses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With rising inflation and low recruitment numbers, leaders in the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for a bonus to keep officers coming back to work. Breaking down the numbers, Cincinnati FOP President Dan Hils says the department sits at 951 officers -- more than 100 short of the usual total.
Fox 19
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday after he fell out of a moving vehicle. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police. The 17-year-old was identified...
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
WKRC
Covington restaurant holding 'Fill the Trailer' event for Eastern Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can dine out on August 16 and help out the flooding vcitims in Eastern Kentucky. Rachel Appenfelder from Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington and Laura Robbins from Appalacian Strong talk about what's needed talk about what donations are needed plus how sales will help the area.
17-year-old student killed in 'incident involving motor vehicle' in Independence
Independence police said Reuben Hinsdale was in a car with 2 other juveniles Saturday night when he was killed.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care brings positive experience for pet adoption at The Off Market
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The OFF Market, a flea market that occurs on the second Saturday during the summer months at Summit Park in Blue Ash, not only had tents of food, drinks, arts, crafts or home goods; but it also had a tent surrounded by dogs. The Cincinnati...
wvxu.org
As CPS prepares for upcoming school year, superintendent asks everyone to 'be present'
Cincinnati Public Schools classes start Aug. 18, and the district is short some teachers. Superintendent Iranetta Wright says when she started in May, there were 164 vacancies. As of Thursday, she says the number was down to 39. “Not where we want to be. We know that it’s important for...
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR
The restrictions impact a large portion of Main Street in OTR, stretching from Liberty Street south until Central Parkway, and some will last until the end of the year.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad has come a long way to find a loving family!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nomad has come a very long way to find a loving family who will adopt her. She got her name because she jumped onto a Metro bus and rode it all the way to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society!. She's very sweet, enjoys playing with her...
