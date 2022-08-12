ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

School bus crashes into home in College Corner

COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus crashed into a house in College Corner Monday morning. The bus hit the home on Ramsey Street. The bus driver was taken to the hospital. None of the 32 children on the bus were reportedly injured, according to Butler County dispatch. First...
COLLEGE CORNER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrc#First Student
WKRC

Father accused of causing OVI crash with 6 kids in the vehicle

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A father crashed his minivan with his six children in the car. Police say Edgar Chun was under the influence. Chun crashed his Toyota Sienna on Glenway Avenue near Sunset Sunday evening just before 9 p.m. According to his court papers, Chun was driving on the wrong...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday after he fell out of a moving vehicle. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police. The 17-year-old was identified...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy