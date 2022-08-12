ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Lara Ricote review – razor-sharp goofball is an original gagster

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsxUC_0hF8zvSc00
Jokes to spare … Lara Ricote.

You could call Lara Ricote’s Edinburgh debut GRL/LATNX/DEF formulaic. Its title heralds a statement of who she is, a great big “this is me” to her public. And that’s what Ricote, the winner of last year’s Funny Women stage award, delivers. What distinguishes the show from so many rookie offerings in the same vein – aside from the high quality of her comedy – is that Ricote (more girl than woman, she claims; Mexican-American; hard of hearing) complicates those identities and her own claims to them.

The point is that she isn’t visibly any of the above. She passes as white and didn’t discover she was a person of colour until she moved to the Netherlands. And if you don’t know – are you? Neither is her deafness (at least with the help of hearing aids) conspicuous: Ricote puts herself in the “disability-lite” bracket. And why all the fuss about her and her sister’s hearing, why the search for an explanation, when her other sister is stupid and no one even talks about it?

You would describe the comic behind these routines as endearingly goofy – an effect intensified by her cartoonish, “Bart Simpson with a lisp” voice – save that there’s clearly a sharp, non-goofy organisational intelligence behind the show. Alongside her sisters, we’re introduced to her anti-vaxxer dad and niche-religious mum, whose overcautious attitude to sex to explains why “woman” is an identity Ricote has taken a while to embrace. Cue tongue-tied, knock-kneed accounts of her sexual awakening during a trip to Thailand, replete with dopey mime sequence as our host strains to acquire the morning-after pill at a local pharmacy.

It all makes for highly effective comedy, strong on jokes (who could resist her self-image as “three little girls in a trenchcoat” posing as an adult?) and not light on outside-the-box thinking. Perhaps the late musical interlude, about her obsessive relationship behaviour, feels less sure-footed. Then there are the interruptions by the version of Ricote who wishes she had made a show about climate change. That device makes its point – it’s a subject we shouldn’t be allowed to ignore – while contributing few laughs to this otherwise exemplary fringe debut.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deafness#Grl Latnx Def#Mexican American
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Thailand
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

Anne Roose obituary

My mother, Anne Roose, who has died aged 90, was a fashion designer who helped reinvent Welsh wool with her elegant contemporary designs inspired by Celtic tradition. She was instrumental in saving the rare-breed Jacob sheep, working with Araminta, Lady Aldington and the Holywell Textile Mill in north Wales to transform the distinctive but rough fleece into beautiful cloth in natural tones, which culminated in her celebrated Anna Roose Jacob Collection (she used Anna as her professional first name).
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

403K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy