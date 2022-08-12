Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune
American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Who Is the New Bandleader on 'The Late Show' ? All About Louis Cato
After his seven-season tenure as the musical frontman on The Late Show, Grammy winner Jon Batiste is passing the torch to multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato. The musician is no stranger to the late night scene, as he's been with the hit CBS show since its relaunch with Colbert in September 2015. Fast forward seven years later and Cato will step even further into the spotlight when the series returns on Sept. 6.
Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch
Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)
“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story
Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
Why John Wayne Once Entered a Legal Battle Over ‘True Grit’
John Wayne only won a single Academy Award during his legendary career, and the Duke wanted to make sure its value was recognized. The film in question, of course, is 1969’s True Grit. Based on Charles Portis’ novel of the same name, Wayne plays a tough, drunken one-eyed U.S. Marshal. He teams with a Texas Ranger (Glen Campbell) and a young woman (Kim Darby) to find the killer of her father.
‘Lucy and Desi’ Producer Says Team ‘Struck Gold’ With Undiscovered Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Footage
The producer of the Emmy-nominated documentary Lucy and Desi revealed how the filmmakers found never seen material about the classic tv duo. Mark Monroe, who also co-wrote the film, called Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, “the most powerful couple probably Hollywood has ever seen.”. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz...
Pat Carroll Dies: Veteran Actress Of Stage, TV, Film And Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was 95
Click here to read the full article. Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was seen on the Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, ER and many other shows. She voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and voiced several cartoon series. Patricia Ann Carroll was born May 5, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her family moved to...
BBC
Sacheen Littlefeather: Oscars apologises to actress after 50 years
The Oscars has apologised to Sacheen Littlefeather, a Native American woman booed off stage nearly 50 years ago. The activist and actress appeared on live TV in 1973 to refuse an Oscar that Marlon Brando won for The Godfather. Brando rejected the best actor award because of misrepresentation of Native...
After You’ve Seen ‘Elvis,’ You Need to Check Out ‘Elvis: That’s the Way It Is’
What distinguished Elvis Presley among the early white rock ’n’ rollers was his enormous emotional appetite. The Beatles were adorable, the Rolling Stones were dangerous, but the King was unbridled, pouring his soul into his music, delivering impassioned performances that transformed his romantic longings into the stuff of epic drama. He wanted you to know he meant every word — he wanted us to see him sweat.
‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Breaks Silence After a ‘Time of Intense Crisis’
The Flash star Ezra Miller has broken their silence after a number of highly publicized incidents, saying they are seeking help and treatment for “complex mental health issues.”Miller, who is nonbinary, released a statement through a rep to The Daily Beast apologizing for their actions and saying they have gone through a “time of intense crisis” and that they have begun “ongoing treatment.” The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii in spring, once for disorderly conduct and another for second-degree assault. Footage of the disorderly conduct arrest shows Miller arguing with police while being taken into custody.“Having recently gone through...
The Group Behind The Oscars Apologized To The Native American Woman Who Refused Marlon Brando's Award
Sacheen Littlefeather was heckled with racist abuse from the audience during her 1973 speech, recalling later that Western actor John Wayne had to be restrained from rushing the stage to attack her.
Nipsey Hussle Given Special Honor on What Would've Been His 37th Birthday
The late rapper's longtime partner, Lauren London, spoke during a ceremony on Monday.
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
"We Love Lucy": A Dignified Documentary
There is an elegance in the story-telling of Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy, which premiered on the Reelz Channel approximately one year ago. Had there not been a Lucille Ball, there most likely would not have been a Mary Tyler Moore, Marlo Thomas, Betty White, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lily Tomlin, Debra Messing, or even Carol Burnett, one of her dearest friends and frequent co-stars. There is no doubt Ball and her flaming red hair and superior talent left an indelible mark on Hollywood and countless fans, whether they were far and away, via the TV box in their living rooms, or up close and personal within her inner circle of confidants, family, and colleagues.
'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' win big at 2022 HCA TV Awards
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+'s Severance and HBO's The White Lotus were the big winners at the HCA TV Awards. The pair of series nabbed five awards each in the respective broadcast/cable and streaming categories. This put Severance and The White Lotus on the top of the leaderboard for...
