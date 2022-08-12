Read full article on original website
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
The Verge
How to change the side panels in Gmail’s new view
When The Verge’s Richard Lawler reported that Google was rolling out its newly stylized version of Gmail for the web, I decided I wanted to take a look as well. Since my Gmail page hadn’t yet switched over, I clicked on the cog-like Settings icon in the upper-right corner of my page and then on the link labeled Try out the new Gmail view and refreshed my page.
Google will now exempt political campaigns from Gmail's spam filters
Google's request to allow political campaign emails to bypass Gmail's spam filters has been granted by the FEC.
ohmymag.co.uk
Gmail: Two ways to protect your account from hackers
Unlike your business email account, personal Gmail accounts do not offer the same level of security. Google’s email services are particularly targeted by hackers because of the trove of data available on there. You should take your online protection into your own hands by activating these security features that Google offers.
Android warning for all users – 13 ‘phone breaking’ spam apps to delete now
A CYBERSECURITY team has flagged a baker's dozen worth of malicious apps in the Google Play Store, putting Android users everywhere at risk. The malicious apps have been downloaded by millions of unsuspecting users. Cybersecurity analysts at McAfee published a blog explaining the threat of HiddenAds, a new strain of...
Digital Trends
6 Alexa settings to turn off right now
Alexa is packed with features that can complement your smart home. The voice assistant can connect to your favorite music service, control an immense number of smart devices, listen for smoke alarms, and use third-party skills to do so much more. But that doesn’t mean every Alexa setting is useful...
Engadget
Facebook and Instagram apps can track users via their in-app browsers
If you visit a website you see on Facebook and Instagram, you've likely noticed that you're not redirected to your browser of choice but rather a custom in-app browser. It turns out that those browsers inject javascript code into each website visited, allowing parent Meta to potentially track you across websites, researcher Felix Krause has discovered.
How to disable Google Assistant
Google Assistant is an integral part of the Android experience, coming in handy for numerous situations. It can schedule and automate tasks with routines, launch apps, make calls, set reminders, control your smart home devices, and much more. It can even answer your questions and hold intelligent conversations. An ever-improving...
Google outage: tech giant apologises after software update causes search engine to go down
Users reported the search engine was down and problems with Gmail, Google maps and Google images
Apple Insider
Australia fines Google $40 million over location tracking on Android
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has levied a $40 million fine on Google, after the Big Tech firm was found to have misled Android users over location tracking.
How to stop iPhone location tracking
Many of the apps on your iPhone may use location tracking, this article will show you how you can turn off location tracking on your device. Apple’s iPhone comes with some great privacy feature that gives you more control over your information and your privacy. You can change these and select which features you want to use and which you do not.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🍳 The Google account nightmare
Google account warnings, keeping old tech boxes, our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 review, and more in today's Daily Authority. 🥶 Greetings and welcome back to the Daily Authority. We hope you had a great weekend! Unlike my colleagues in the global north (and like many of you, dear readers), I just experienced one of the coldest nights of the year. But don’t worry, soon I’ll be the one complaining about excessive heat. And no, I’m not looking forward to it.
ZDNet
What are Flatpak and Snap and why are they so important to Linux?
For the longest time, Linux received a bad rap for not just being difficult to use, but for not having the software necessary to be productive. I remember, back in the early days of using Linux (I started in '97), those issues were very much true. Not only was Linux complicated to get up and running, but installing software generally required a nightmare of dependency installations and manually compiling software.
Android Central
Google maps notifications on lock screen
Assuming you're using the Pixel Launcher, long-press any empty part of the homescreen, then Customize, and tap the gear icon for At A Glance. Scroll down and tap See More Features, then toggle off Commute. Does that help?. Sorted! Thanks for your prompt reply too, always appreciated, David. Yesterday 02:48...
PC Magazine
Hey Google, How Do I Take a Screenshot on an Android Device?
Taking a screenshot on your Android device sounds like a simple task. You just hit a few buttons and the screen is saved to your phone. However, Android devices are not as uniform as iPhone, so methods can differ depending on the device manufacturer and OS version you're running. Phones...
ZDNet
Microsoft makes Dev Box virtual workstation available to testers
Microsoft is releasing Microsoft Dev Box, its cloud-based developer-workstation service, as a public preview on August 15. Announced earlier this year at Microsoft's annual Build developer conference, Dev Box is designed to allow programmers to focus on code, not infrastructure. Microsoft Dev Box can support any developer IDE, software development...
What Happens When You Factory Reset Your Phone?
There are plenty of reasons why someone would want to do a factory reset on their phone. If your phone is dealing with software issues, a factory reset could truly save the day. If it’s moving slowly, glitching often, or having other serious problems, a factory reset might be an option to consider.
Android 13: 6 settings to update immediately
Android 13 contains a wealth of new features and updates, but many of these require a little digging to find. Unlike Android 12, which introduced sweeping design changes, Android 13 focuses on refining these changes. So you'll need to delve into your Settings app to find many of the new additions to the OS.
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
