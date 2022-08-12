ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI

By
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

Source: James Devaney / Getty

A few days ago the FBI raided Donald Trump ‘s Mar-A-Lago property in what now is being said was for Top Secret nuclear documents that could be sold for quite the King Kong grip, but the question still remains, “Who dropped dime on Donald Trump?”

According to The Independent , many people are whispering the names of not only Jared Kushner, but even Trump’s often pissed off wife, Melania Trump. While a raid of the entire Mar-A-Lago establishment would’ve taken a few days to complete, the FBI completed it in a matter of hours seemingly knowing exactly where they needed to search to find the materials that Trump and his team lifted from The White House after the American people gave him and his administration the boot. In total the FBI took back 15 boxes worth of documents many of which were labeled “Top Secret.”

Thing is many say only someone close to Donald would know where he kept his unmentionables and that would be the only person who could inform authorities on where to search.

Many began to wonder if Jared might’ve given up Trump to cover his own butt in possibly investigations against him and what he did during his time in the White House, but also could a vengeful Melania have decided to do what she could to see her unfaithful porno-star raw doggin’ husband behind bars? Former deputy assistant FBI director and head of the counterintelligence division Peter Strzok responded to a George Conway tweet wondering who the mole could be saying “also, might be Melanie.”

Regardless of who it is they did the country a huge favor by getting nuclear secrets out of the hands of the most dangerous threat to American democracy this country has ever seen.

During an interview on MSNBC, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson said that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner could’ve also been the one to dial 1-800-Crime Stoppers to get some heat off his own ass while getting some credit for doing the right thing.

“I think there were a lot of stories a few weeks ago about Jared and Ivanka trying to back away from Trump and trying to start their own brand, essentially break off from Trump and pulling away from the Trump orbit,” Mr Wilson said. “I think Jared Kushner has a great paranoia for reasons to do with his family’s past. He doesn’t ever want to ever go to jail. I suspect that the FBI and folks have a persuasive argument there that he should talk.”

Hopefully this is the nail in the coffin for the MAGA era that’s divided a country and left domestic terrorists taking matters into their own pale hands in the name of Donald Trump.

The post Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

chris
2d ago

Who cares who turned him in. He had highly classified documents that more than likely posed serious risks to the country’s nuclear weapons program or intelligence systems. Which is a threat to all Americans. He’s proven over and over that he is careless and God knows he loves money so there’s no telling what his plans were for those documents.

Judy Eppler
3d ago

well that was certainly left sided. truth is nobody knows what happened, so stop guessing and pointing fingers. that's what the left is so good at

Robin13
1d ago

Has to be Jared. Just ask the question ? Who has the most to lose ? Is it coincidental that his father was pardoned during Trump’s final days ? After seeing how Trump turned on his Vice President, what was to stop him from turning on Jared ? Ivanka knows something is going on but she’s been kept in the dark about a lot of things.

