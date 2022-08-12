ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12.

Any team in the league can sign the 25-year-old former Kansas star.

I think that the New York Knicks should consider adding him to their roster.

Why?

The Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but they took a major step backward this past season.

They were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

The roster is young, but it is also built to be a playoff team right now.

Jackson is considered a bust at this point his career, but he is still so young that he can still carve out a good career for himself.

I don't think he will ever be the star that people thought he could have been coming out of college, but he could be a really nice role player in the right system.

The Knicks have an excellent head coach in Tom Thibodeau, and signing him would be ultra low-risk.

They could give him a deal that is not guaranteed, and if it doesn't work out they just cut him.

Jackson averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 51 games for the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons last year.

He has never been on a team that has made the NBA Playoffs, so maybe going to a better team would help him.

Basketball
