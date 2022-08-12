ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kane Brown on his tracks climbing the charts and his kids climbing everywhere else

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4iuJ_0hF8z9cL00

Joining Audacy's Katie Neal for this week's Superstar Power Hour, Kane Brown drops in to talk music, family, and more with his current singles, “Like I Love Country Music,” and "Grand," climbing the charts and his two young daughters with wife Katelyn climbing his legs.

LISTEN NOW: Katie & Company : Superstar Power Hour with Kane Brown

According to Kane , things are definitely ramping up in the Brown household, as his seven-month-old daughter Kodi has begun to smile when she sees him, and two-year-old daughter Kingsley, "is all 'daddy, daddy, daddy,'" he admits. "She's kind of getting jealous... if I have Kodi she has to be right on top of me."

Katie, naturally, just had to mention the adorable video Kane shared recently showing him and Kodi playing in their bathroom sink. "The smallest things make her laugh," Kane admits. "Anything I do... I wish there was a camera to show how dumb I look in the house trying to make her laugh!"

Listen to Kane Brown Radio on Audacy

He's got even more to be excited for with his single “Like I Love Country Music” rising in the charts faster than any of his previous singles. "I was a little nervous at first, because you never know," Kane explains. "It was just exciting to see it actually happening." Celebrating his eighth number one, he says "it feels good... I'm to the point now, I just want to keep doing shows, and I love radio, so it definitely helps."

Also in the interview, Kane shared his story of being near his friend and fellow artist Michael Ray when he took a golf ball where the sun don't shine during a recent outing. “It was a drive, it wasn’t like it was just like a chip," Kane says of the shot Ray took. "Dude was driving.” Check out the full story right HERE .

Listen to the full interview with Kane Brown above as he talks with Katie Neal about working with Mike Posner on his new Pop track "Grand," his incredible fashion sense, finding confidence, his new cereal Kane Krunch , and what fans can expect on his upcoming 17-song album Different Man , set for release on September 9. "I'm really excited, I think this is the best album I've come out with so far... I'm definitely finding how I want myself to sound in the future."

Browse and favorite our all-new Country stations like Kane Brown Radio , Audacy New Country , Tailgate Crashers , Jake Owen's Tiki Tonk , Country Edge , and Katie Neal's Leading Ladies for more of the best from the female side of Country music.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch

Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
MOVIES
guitar.com

Priscilla Presley speaks out against claims that Elvis was racist: “He had Black friends, friends from all over”

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Posner
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Kane Brown
Us Weekly

‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in Nashville Apartment at Age 44

A shocking loss. Elvis star Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville, Tennesse, home on Thursday, July 21. She was 44. “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk [University] graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children,” read a tweet from the official Metro Nashville PD account on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear’s Daughter: Meet Model’s Only Child, Ava Locklear

Ava Locklear is the spitting image of her mom Heather Locklear. The legendary actress was a staple of 80s and 90s television, known for her roles on shows like Melrose Place. Throughout her career, Heather, 60, has only had one child: Ava, 24. Now an adult, Ava looks just like her star mama, and she’s even taken after her a little bit in terms of modeling and acting. Find out everything you need to know about Ava Locklear here!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Radio On#Katie Company
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater

Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily South

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident

Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Fan hilariously edits Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoo following their breakup

A fan came up with creative ways for Pete Davidson to cover up his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo, which he got in honour of his now-ex Kim Kardashian.In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @mysweetadeline, shared a recommendation for Davidson.“This is a problem but I know how to fix it,” the text over the video reads, along with a screenshot of Davidson’s tattoo on an iPad. “Don’t worry, I got you Pete.”With their Apple pencil, the TikToker went on to modify the “my girl is a lawyer” ink to “Rudy...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Watch Kristin Cavallari Deadlift 185 Pounds Like It’s Nothing

Kristin Cavallari is living proof that hard work pays off. The "Laguna Beach" star posted a new fitness record on her Instagram, deadlifting 185 pounds — for three reps, no less — without so much as breaking a sweat. "185lbs 💪🏻 new record for me," she wrote in her caption, tagging her personal trainer, Kevin Klug. This accomplishment comes after Cavallari shared an Instagram story back in July doing the same trap-bar deadlift with only 155 pounds. Now, with dedication, consistency, and a steadfast loyalty to strength training, she's already able to lift 30 pounds heavier — and she has the video to prove it.
FITNESS
HollywoodLife

Tyler Baltierra Reveals Ripped Figure After Losing 24 Pounds In 5 Months: Before & After Photos

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra revealed that he’s “officially done” with a new cut, in which he was able to “drop 24 pounds while maintaining the strength” he “built” while he was gaining. The top photo, which you can see below, shows Tyler weighing 203 pounds at the end of March 2022. It was also the end of his latest bulk. And in the photo below that, which you can also see below, Tyler weighs 179 pounds. That image, he says, was taken today, Aug. 11, 2022, at the end of his cut. So in just five months, he lost a total of 24 pounds — pretty impressive!
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy