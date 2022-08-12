ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
UPI News

Grand jury subpoenas ex-Trump White House lawyer Herschmann

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury investigating activities linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has subpoenaed Eric Hershmann, a White House lawyer during the Trump administration. Unnamed sources confirmed to CNN, The New York Times and Politico that the subpoena seeks documents and...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy