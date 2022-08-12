ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

M Edward Reid
3d ago

Narcissistic people always look for scapegoats and someone else to blame to take the heat off themselves! The sad commentary is that so many keep buying the lies he sells!

Bad O Knows
3d ago

Just like Obama wasn't born in the United States the sad part in Trumps feeble mind he didn't know Hawaii was part of the United States. So he's back to the blame it on Obama trick.

Nora Kelleher
3d ago

Saddest thought of the day is that so many of his "poorly educated" will continue to follow blindly over the cliff and into the abyss.

Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents

Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” reported Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush for the newspaper.“That activity prompted concern among investigators about the handling of the material.”The Times says...
POTUS
#Washington Dc#Classified Information#Classified Documents#Fbi#Trump S Truth Social#The National Archives#The White House#Nara#Obama Presidential
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

He's rattled: Trump's raid claims shredded by Garland with MAGAWorld on edge

Damning new details on the timeline leading up to the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property. The New York Times reports Trump was subpoenaed in the Spring, far ahead of execution of a legally ordered search warrant. Attorney General Garland “personally approved” the search and called Trump’s bluff in a rare press conference. Former Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying the DOJ gave Trump every chance to turn over documents, even treating Trump with “kid gloves.”Aug. 11, 2022.
POTUS
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

