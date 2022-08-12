ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Southside Regional Jail names Whitehead as employee of quarter

Sometimes, one minor decision is all it takes to make a major change in your life. Just a year and a half ago, Desiree Whitehead was working at a Hardees in Emporia. Today, she serves as Corporal at Southside Regional Jail, one of those tasked with keeping the facility’s roughly 200 inmates in line.
EMPORIA, VA
HBCU Gameday

Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race

Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RICHMOND, VA
columbuscountynews.com

Chris Wilcox Family Day at SCC

Former NBA basketball player and Columbus County native, Chris Wilcox, sponsored a day full of fun for children and their families. The event included free food, a live DJ, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids. Southeastern Community College held a campus tour where youngsters were able to visit buildings on campus, get a signature from each place, and turn in their completed form for a free book bag at the Student Center. SCC also had staff on hand to help future students register for fall classes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WITN

ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
ENFIELD, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church

In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
EMPORIA, VA
rrspin.com

Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting

An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
ENFIELD, NC
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescues trapped driver

Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department personnel freed a driver trapped in an overturned tractor trailer in Emporia early Tuesday morning. An individual called first responders at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday to report a driver of a tractor trailer driving off the road into the woods. After an initial investigation first responders determined the driver of the truck hit a tree, then struck a guardrail before the truck turned over on its side trapping the driver at 134 Courtland Road near East Atlantic St. GVFD personnel extricated the trapped driver from the vehicle.
EMPORIA, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

UNCF to host 2nd Annual “A Mind Is…”®

RICHMOND, VA —The second annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) “A Mind Is…”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. The event will feature renowned jazz artist Tim Bowman, a chart-topping guitarist who has a way of melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues making it seem effortlessly. Master soprano saxophonist Rick Elliot will also be performing as the VIP reception artist.
RICHMOND, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
ENFIELD, NC

