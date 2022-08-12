Read full article on original website
Southside Regional Jail names Whitehead as employee of quarter
Sometimes, one minor decision is all it takes to make a major change in your life. Just a year and a half ago, Desiree Whitehead was working at a Hardees in Emporia. Today, she serves as Corporal at Southside Regional Jail, one of those tasked with keeping the facility’s roughly 200 inmates in line.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race
Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Chris Wilcox Family Day at SCC
Former NBA basketball player and Columbus County native, Chris Wilcox, sponsored a day full of fun for children and their families. The event included free food, a live DJ, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids. Southeastern Community College held a campus tour where youngsters were able to visit buildings on campus, get a signature from each place, and turn in their completed form for a free book bag at the Student Center. SCC also had staff on hand to help future students register for fall classes.
Preparation for the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival in Emporia-Greensville already underway
In fewer than seven weeks, Emporia-Greensville will celebrate the 60th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival. What follows is a list of some things that came about after 1963, the year of the first Annual Virginia Peanut Festival. Regardless of your age, be prepared to be very surprised to learn that the...
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
WITN
ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church
In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
Double shooting leaves Richmond student dead, mother hurt
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a double shooting that killed a teenager and hurt his mother in Gilpin Court on Saturday.
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members
Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.
Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting
An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescues trapped driver
Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department personnel freed a driver trapped in an overturned tractor trailer in Emporia early Tuesday morning. An individual called first responders at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday to report a driver of a tractor trailer driving off the road into the woods. After an initial investigation first responders determined the driver of the truck hit a tree, then struck a guardrail before the truck turned over on its side trapping the driver at 134 Courtland Road near East Atlantic St. GVFD personnel extricated the trapped driver from the vehicle.
WJLA
Virginia DOE proposes no longer calling George Washington 'father of our country' on tests
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — From George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way for how Virginia students are tested on history in public schools. Every seven years, the Virginia Department of Education reviews standards of learning tests and discusses, and sometimes proposes, changes....
UNCF to host 2nd Annual “A Mind Is…”®
RICHMOND, VA —The second annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) “A Mind Is…”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. The event will feature renowned jazz artist Tim Bowman, a chart-topping guitarist who has a way of melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues making it seem effortlessly. Master soprano saxophonist Rick Elliot will also be performing as the VIP reception artist.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man
The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac Rodriguez.
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
1 injured after overnight fiery crash on I-95 in Richmond
A fiery crash involving two vehicles closed lanes as well as an exit ramp along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.
