A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. The rapper is accused of firing multiple shots at a former friend in an encounter in Hollywood back in November 2021. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO