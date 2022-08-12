ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire State Weekly: Legislation provides resources for manufacturing

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — This week on Empire State Weekly, multiple pieces of legislation at the state and national levels bring more resources to the growing semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Green Chips bill this week, while in Washington, Pres. Joe Biden signed the Chips and Science bill.

Steven Grasso, the Managing Director of Global Government Affairs at Global Foundries, joined Solomon Syed this week. Global Foundries is a manufacturer of semiconductor chips based in Malta. Grasso says the increased funding and tax incentives help boost production in the state which, he says, can help maintain competition internationally.

Also this week, despite the CDC relaxing some COVID safety guidelines the ongoing pandemic continues to put a strain on New York’s healthcare system. Jonathan Baker—a physician’s assistant (PA) and former president of the State Society of Physicians Assistants—explains how a new law currently awaiting Hochul’s signature could help PAs respond to the pandemic.

