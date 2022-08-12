Read full article on original website
Direct lending market helps keep private equity deals flowing
Direct lenders are increasingly muscling in on the loan-making that fuels M&A and private equity buyouts — an area long dominated by banks. In fact, PE buyouts, which have plunged this year compared to 2021, likely would have declined even more if not for the private debt market. The...
Saudi Aramco posts record quarter for profitability
Oil giants have made huge profits this year as prices and demand have soared. Driving the news: Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, yesterday reported a 90% increase in second quarter profits from last year, to $48.4 billion. Peers including Exxon Mobil and Chevron in the U.S. and Shell...
Adam Neumann nabs big VC dollars for his housing venture
Adam Neumann's next act is coming a bit more into focus — or at least capital. Flow, the residential housing company he's been quietly working on after departing WeWork under a cloud of failed ambitions, just raised a reported $350 million (at a valuation over $1 billion) from Andreessen Horowitz, per the NY Times.
Disney facing activist pressure, pushed to consider ESPN spinoff
Disney is facing renewed pressure to focus its future more narrowly around its streaming business. Driving the news: Activist investor Dan Loeb said Monday that his fund, Third Point, "repurchased a significant stake" in Disney. In a letter to CEO Bob Chapek, Loeb recommended the company take full control of Hulu sooner than targeted, spin off ESPN, cut costs, suspend dividends and change up its board.
Walmart inks streaming deal with Paramount+
Walmart has signed a deal with Paramount to offer subscribers of Walmart+, its subscription membership program, access to the ad-supported tier of Paramount's subscription streaming service, Paramount+, for free. Why it matters: As streaming becomes more competitive, entertainment giants are looking for ways to bundle their services to attract more...
