shefinds

Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'

Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

