A Starbucks barista quit her job after her manager asked her to reschedule putting down her family dog so she wouldn't miss her shift
"I can't reschedule when I put my dog down for Starbucks," Auralee Smith, who worked at the company for over two years, told her boss in a text.
Starbucks Worker Says She Was Fired for Being 2 Minutes Late: 'No Surprise'
"Surely it will come as no surprise that I have been a union supporter and involved in organizing," said the employee on Saturday.
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'
Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
A Starbucks Favorite is Changing (Consumers Won't be Happy)
If it feels like inflation has come for everything you hold dear, you're not alone. Domestic flights are up 47% since January, one in every four marijuana retailers say that they plan to raise prices in the next year, and even fast food is getting pretty expensive. Those daily coffee...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!
A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate
Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
Woman Quitting On The Spot After Coworker Reported Her to Boss Praised
Pew Research Center data found that low pay, a lack of opportunities, and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits
With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
Woman Calls Out Customer Who Ordered $240 Worth Of Tacos In Drive-Thru
In the viral video, the woman announced to the line of cars behind her that the customer in front of her placed a large order.
McDonald's Quietly Ends This Burger After Sales Weren't High Enough in California
Why McDonald's Burger Experiment Came Crashing Down. McDonalds has pulled the plug on the McPlantImage: visual karsa /unsplahs. (Los Angeles, CA) -McxDonald's has confirmed that its McPlant burger will be pulled from the menu.
5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free
Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
