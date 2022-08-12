Read full article on original website
Republicans plot subpoenas tied to Afghanistan withdrawal
Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee are threatening to subpoena the State Department over the Biden administration's flawed withdrawal from Afghanistan in anticipation of taking back the majority in the midterms. Why it matters: Winning the House would give Republicans subpoena power for the first time since the Taliban...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
CIA sued over alleged spying on journalists, lawyers over Assange visit
A group of journalists and lawyers, including attorneys who'd previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, filed a lawsuit against the CIA and former director Mike Pompeo alleging that the agency spied on them when they visited Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London between January 2017 and Mar. 2018. Why...
White House left Kabul evacuation decisions to final hours, GOP probe claims
The Biden administration left key decisions on how to evacuate civilians from Kabul until the final hours before the city fell to the Taliban, a new report from Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee claims. Why it matters: President Biden acknowledged after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal that his administration...
Trump calls on FBI to return "privileged" documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday called on the FBI to return seized documents that are allegedly protected by attorney-client and executive privileges. The big picture: The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, recovering 11 sets of classified documents. Fox News reported on Saturday that the FBI seized boxes...
More U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan after Pelosi trip
Another U.S. congressional delegation met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei Monday, AP reports — less than two weeks after House Nancy Pelosi's visit there ratcheted up tensions with China's government. Driving the news: Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is leading a five-member delegation to the self-governing island as...
Trump: "Temperature has to be brought down" after Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Trump said Monday that the "temperature has to be brought down" amid a surge in threats to federal law enforcement after the search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. But, but, but: Trump also reiterated his attacks on the FBI over the investigation, saying that Americans are "not going...
Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night, according to the mayor. Kramatorsk is the headquarters for Ukrainian forces in the country’s war-torn east. The attack came less than a day after 11 other rockets were fired at the city, one of the two main Ukrainian-held ones in Donetsk province, the focus of an ongoing Russian offensive to capture eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed Saturday its forces had taken control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, the provincial capital that pro-Moscow separatists have controlled since 2014.
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
Cracks emerge in GOP’s Mar-a-Lago response
Republicans are dividing over how or whether to defend former President Trump after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago — and what to do about some members' heated rhetoric toward law enforcement. Why it matters: Documents released Friday bolster reports that the search involved highly classified materials believed stored in...
DOJ opposes release of affidavit used to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
The Department of Justice said Monday in a court filing that it opposes requests to unseal the affidavit used to obtain a federal judge's permission to search former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Driving the news: In a court filing, prosecutors said releasing the affidavit can "harm the government's ongoing criminal...
Lindsey Graham must testify in Atlanta 2020 election probe, judge rules
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a subpoena and testify before an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a federal judge ruled Monday. Driving the news: Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in a Monday ruling that she found Graham's arguments "unpersuasive," including that he...
"Defund the FBI" complicates GOP's midterm messaging
Republicans used the "defund the police" slogan after George Floyd's murder to paint the Democratic Party as radical. But since the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, a growing number of GOP candidates and lawmakers are rallying around their own calls to defund or abolish federal law enforcement agencies. Why it matters:...
