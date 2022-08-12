Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating “officer-involved” shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting, involving Capitol Police. The alleged incident occurred Sunday near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson. No details were given regarding the alleged incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the alleged incident and gathering evidence.
WDAM-TV
Oak Grove Primary chosen as a Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading School
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education named Oak Grove Primary School as one of seven Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change in instructional practices and embodied...
WDAM-TV
$500K powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their numbers and matched four...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Scattered Storms will return to the area tomorrow.
This evening will be mostly clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow will start off dry and sunny, but scattered t-storms are expected to fire up during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday. The day...
Comments / 0