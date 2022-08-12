Read full article on original website
‘Spider-Man’ fever has trumped Valve’s Steam Deck on the charts
August isn’t usually known for its game releases as the summer sale has ended and big game companies wait it out for the holiday rush from around October to December. However, this year was different as a remastered Spider-Man game dominated the Steam charts, beating the gaming service’s newly released console.
Best starter deck for Pokémon Trading Card Game
Over the years, Pokémon has exploded in popularity. From the show, to the video games, to the Pikachu float during the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Pokémon is almost everywhere. One of the biggest things related to Pokémon that fans can experience for themselves are Pokémon tournaments, where fans bring their cards together and battle each other to see who has the most dominant deck in the world.
