ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida woman makes 11K phone calls to police, arrest documents say

By Dylan Abad
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygBz9_0hF8wqVi00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman who made thousands of harassing phone calls to the St. Petersburg Police Department said “she loves playing this game,” according to arrest documents.

Police said 50-year-old Clara Jefferson Jefferson continuously called the St. Petersburg Police Department Emergency Communications Center to harass, belittle, swear at, argue with, and demand officers come to arrest her.

FL woman drowns chihuahua in pool on video: sheriff

When officers arrived at Jefferson’s house, she ran inside and refused to answer the door. Officers said Jefferson had given officers the middle finger in the past and screamed at them through her windows.

A criminal complaint said Jefferson called the emergency communications center a total of 512 times during a 24-hour period from July 2 to July 3, 2022. Jefferson allegedly made the calls “solely to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass” the people she spoke with over the phone, arrest documents said.

Throughout 2022, officers said Jefferson called the St. Petersburg Police Department over 11,000 times while she was out on bond for the same offense made earlier in the year.

Jefferson was issued a letter from the department informing her that her actions would result in prosecution.

Officers said as a criminal complaint was drafted, Jefferson called back and told officers to “come arrest her” and “she loves playing this game.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Florida woman accused of calling police 512 times in one day, 11K times in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of calling police more than 11,000 times this year, including 512 times during one day in July, authorities said. Carla Michelle Jefferson, 51, of St. Petersburg, was arrested Monday and charged with a misdemeanor charge of making harassing telephone calls, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
pasconewsonline.com

Tampa Police Looking for leads in early morning homicide

TAMPA, FLA- Tampa Police are conducting a homicide investigation at Lazy River Dr and East Regnas Av. Officers were dispatched to the report of a suspicious vehicle early Sunday morning. When officers arrived they located a vehicle running in the roadway with the lights off. Due to the dark tint they were unable to see into the vehicle. When they opened the car door, they located a deceased black male with upper body trauma. Detectives are currently working to develop additional leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813.231.6130.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fl#Nexstar Media Inc
wild941.com

Pinellas Preschool Teacher Caught Punching Toddler In The Head Nonstop

A Pinellas County preschool teacher has been arrested and facing felony child abuse charges. This is after she was caught on camera punching a child in the head nonstop. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a report they received at Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin. Someone who was at the center told police they overheard screaming coming from the playground.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police: Man found dead in running vehicle

TAMPA, Fla — A man was found dead in a running vehicle early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to a news release. Tampa police say they were called to the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made. "When...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy