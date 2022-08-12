Florida woman makes 11K phone calls to police, arrest documents say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman who made thousands of harassing phone calls to the St. Petersburg Police Department said “she loves playing this game,” according to arrest documents.

Police said 50-year-old Clara Jefferson Jefferson continuously called the St. Petersburg Police Department Emergency Communications Center to harass, belittle, swear at, argue with, and demand officers come to arrest her.

When officers arrived at Jefferson’s house, she ran inside and refused to answer the door. Officers said Jefferson had given officers the middle finger in the past and screamed at them through her windows.

A criminal complaint said Jefferson called the emergency communications center a total of 512 times during a 24-hour period from July 2 to July 3, 2022. Jefferson allegedly made the calls “solely to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass” the people she spoke with over the phone, arrest documents said.

Throughout 2022, officers said Jefferson called the St. Petersburg Police Department over 11,000 times while she was out on bond for the same offense made earlier in the year.

Jefferson was issued a letter from the department informing her that her actions would result in prosecution.

Officers said as a criminal complaint was drafted, Jefferson called back and told officers to “come arrest her” and “she loves playing this game.”

