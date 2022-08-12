Read full article on original website
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana
We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
KULR8
MontanaFair brings in economic growth to Yellowstone County
BILLINGS, MT- MontanaFair is all this week, and the event provides an economic boost not just for MetraPark, but for the county as a whole. "When you look at the profit that we make here, you're only looking at one tiny piece of the pie," said Tim Goodridge, the General Manager for MetraPark.
KULR8
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
Firefighters respond to fire in Pyror foothills
A fire has burned about 500 acres in the Pryor Mountains foothills. The fire is close to the Carbon County-Big Horn County line.
Montana nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries
Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorm outflows will impact portions of eastern Big. Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 730 PM MDT... At 632 PM MDT, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line. extending from 14 miles northeast of Crow Agency to near Ranchester.
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings
The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
KULR8
Red Lodge couple adopts new rescue while on vacation
BILLINGS, MT- Perry and Sue Roberts, a married couple living in Red Lodge, went on vacation in Idaho two weeks ago, and came back with Sage, a stray dog they found while out and about. "We left her for a week at the local animal shelter, and when nobody claimed...
Strong Monsoonal Storms Could Drench the Billings Area This Weekend
Monsoonal is not a word that we hear very often in Montana. According to the dictionary, a monsoon is defined as:. a periodic wind especially in the Indian Ocean and southern Asia. the season of the southwest monsoon in India and adjacent areas that is characterized by very heavy rainfall.
2 walk away with minor injuries after Montana plane crash
Two men walked away with minor injuries from a small plane crash Thursday night in Laurel, according to authorities.
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings Clinic in Bozeman looking for more nurses as it prepares to open
Much like other hospitals around Montana, Billings Clinic is doing everything they can to recruit more nurses and retain the nurses they do have.
Stillwater County News
“Totally and completely forgotten about”
ABSAROKEE — On an already sweltering recent Monday morning, three ranchers stood on what now is the end of Stillwater River Road and pointed approximately 900 hundred feet to the west to where a handful of round haybales sat. Between the men and the hay used to be the...
KULR8
RiverStone Health in search of hospice volunteers
The following is a release from RiverStone Health:. BILLINGS, Mont. – RiverStone Health Hospice, Yellowstone County’s first and longest-serving hospice, is seeking volunteers. Our hospice volunteers are compassionate adults who assist our patients and families with non-clinical needs, such as home visiting, phone calls, shopping, running errands or making deliveries. Our volunteers may visit patients in their own homes or at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home. They also may assist with office work or help with our annual fundraising golf tournament in June or the Tree of Lights memorial in November.
KULR8
Most popular rides at MontanaFair, according to Thomas Carnival
BILLINGS, Mont. - President of Thomas Carnival John Hanschen said the most popular rides at MontanaFair are:. "It's really fun to watch the folks come," Hanschen said. "They come in family groups, strollers. Bring suntan lotion, water bottles. They're packed in ready to take care of all their needs. So exciting to hear the children laughing."
Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!
Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West
The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain and damaging winds possible
Summertime temperatures persist despite periods of clouds. Afternoon and evening storms will create pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts could be up to 50 mph.
Inside look at MontanaFair draft horse expo
Jim Quade and his two-year-old horse, Maggie, were eager to get out to the ring. This year’s competition is their first time competing together.
