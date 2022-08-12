Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
DUI Weekend Arrests Back On The Rise In Santa Clarita
Driving Under The Influence (DUI) incidents are back on the rise in Santa Clarita, in addition to overall arrests. Between Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 16 arrests, an increase from last weekend’s 12, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Large Amount’ Of Meth Found In Vehicle In Newhall
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies found a “large amount” of methamphetamine in his vehicle in Newhall. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall when they observed two sole vehicles parked in the wash bay of a closed car wash, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Drunk Woman Arrested After 14 Freeway Crash
A drunk woman on DUI probation was arrested Friday after she was involved in a 14 Freeway crash. On early Friday morning, officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) received reports of a crash on the southbound 14 Freeway near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Office. near.
Santa Clarita Radio
Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon
An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Come Together To Honor Fallen Comrade With Pickleball Tournament
Local firefighters came together Monday in Valencia to host a fundraiser playing pickleball in honor of a fallen Kern County firefighter who died in June. On Monday, the firefighters brought together coworkers and family to play pickleball at the Paseo Club in Valencia in honor of their fallen friend Aiden Agnor, 18, a Kern County fireman who tragically passed away in June.
L.A. Weekly
Mary Centeno Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Ventura, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Solimar Beach. The incident happened shortly after 9:20 a.m., involving a pedestrian and a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck Centeno walking in the southbound lane, for...
