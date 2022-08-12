Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Yardbarker
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
Yardbarker
Report: Sixers reach deal with Ben Simmons in $20M dispute
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have reached a settlement in the grievance the former guard filed over $20 million withheld by the club during the 2021-22 season, ESPN reported Monday. Both sides agreed to a confidentiality clause on the exact settlement, per the report. All told, the Sixers withheld...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
WNBA Playoffs predictions and odds: Game 1's to set the tone
The WNBA regular season has concluded, leaving us with eight teams duking it out for the 2022 WNBA championship. The matchups are set. While no market has materialized for a bet on series winners, we can look at the odds for the first game as a gauge for the favorites, and there are futures to be had for eventual champion.
Yardbarker
Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving
Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
Yardbarker
James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game
The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing...
Yardbarker
Mets' Pete Alonso on critics of RBI stat: 'They don't necessarily understand baseball'
The RBI statistic has been devalued in recent years, but one player still finds it important. Pete Alonso was asked after his New York Mets’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday whether he sees a lot of value in RBI. The question came after a game where Alonso knocked in the only run of the game. He hit an opposite field fly ball that dropped in for a single.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves add Daniel Young to the roster ahead of their series with Mets
This is nothing more than Alex Anthopoulos doing a good job of manipulating the roster. Following their stellar performances against The Fish, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are back in Gwinnett. With Max Fried still on the IL with a concussion, the Braves used the extra spot to add Young.
Yardbarker
The NBA Has Decided Not To Risk Giving The Brooklyn Nets A Christmas Game Because They Could Be In Rebuilding Mode This Season
The Brooklyn Nets are a franchise that has received an enormous amount of media attention this offseason, as superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade away from the franchise. There has been a lot of speculation about where Kevin Durant will end up, along with similar discussions about his co-star Kyrie Irving.
Yardbarker
Royals' Amir Garrett suspended 3 games for incident with fan
Kansas City Royals left-hander Amir Garrett was suspended three games by MLB's on-field operations office Monday for an Aug. 2 incident in when he threw a drink at a fan behind the dugout. Garrett will appeal the suspension, which was scheduled to begin Monday. The discipline will be delayed until...
Yardbarker
Nick Wright Says Sixers Are The Perfect Landing Spot For Kevin Durant: "I Understand Why It Checks Those Boxes For Him."
Kevin Durant was mentioned as a potential candidate to join the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason after he doubled down on his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets unless Joe Tsai let Steve Nash and Sean Marks go. The 2x NBA champion wants a change of air, and while several teams have been linked with a move for him, it seems like just two are ready to make a move for KD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
WWE Superstar Pleads With LeBron James To Return To The Cavaliers: "We Need You. Please, Come To Cleveland, And Just Bring Us Another Championship."
LeBron James brought the city of Cleveland joy the likes of which it hadn't felt in decades when he led the Cavaliers to their first NBA championship in 2016. LeBron orchestrated the greatest comeback in league history in the process and he fulfilled his promise to win them a championship.
Yardbarker
New York Joey Gallo takes shot at Yankee fans after reviving season with Dodgers
It is no surprise that former New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has revived his season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being traded at the deadline. On his way out, Gallo shot back at New York and Yankee fans, indicating how harsh they were and how he couldn’t even leave his apartment without feeling awful about himself.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames, and the Chicago Blackhawks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Some potential targets if the Flames are looking to add salary. Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has a year left on his contract and there is no urgent need for the Flames to trade him. Now, if they were taking on another large salary, he might become an option.
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Channing Frye Believes LeBron James Will End His Career With The Cavaliers: "I Think He's Going To Play The Point Guard And They're Going To Go To The Eastern Conference Finals... It's Going To Be The Greatest Last Year."
LeBron James is still a dominant force on the court as he enters his 20th season in the NBA, but while he seems invincible, the end isn't that far away. It speaks to his greatness that despite being hampered by injuries, he was still able to average over 30 points per game this past season, and he continues to defy what seems possible for a human being at this stage of his career.
Comments / 0