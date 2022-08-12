ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

wesleychapelcommunity.com

Traffic changes on Overpass Road in the I-75 area

Wesley Chapel -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
iheart.com

ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Lockwood Ridge Road was closed for several hours Sunday after a fatal crash, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident around 7 p.m. in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A few showers and storms, but not your typical August Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain and thunderstorms continue across the Suncoast for the morning. A few heavy downpours will be possible. In rainy season, we typically have late afternoon storms. But today, areas of rain will continue through 2 p.m. By 4 p.m., most showers are done for the day and rain chances stay low into Tuesday and Wednesday.
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

Pickup truck overturned in accident at Cortez near Mariner

A two-vehicle accident resulted in a pickup landing on its side. Extrication was necessary to reach the occupants of at least one vehicle. Several people were transported from the scene. One engine and three EMS units responded to the scene. 1 of 3.
CORTEZ, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

4.5 million gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The process for dumping 4.5 million gallons of rainwater from the Piney Point facility into Tampa Bay has begun. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent an recent email update, explaining that moving the water accumulated during the rainy season is part of the larger process to close the former fertilizer plant for good.
snntv.com

One person injured in Sarasota shooting, Sunday

SARASOTA (WSNN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot last night in North Sarasota, authorities say. Sarasota Police tweeted about the incident a little before 8 p.m. saying it happened near 24th St and Gillespie Ave. SPD says a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police: Man found dead in running vehicle

TAMPA, Fla — A man was found dead in a running vehicle early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to a news release. Tampa police say they were called to the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made. "When...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that has put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
SARASOTA, FL

