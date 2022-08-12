Read full article on original website
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Traffic changes on Overpass Road in the I-75 area
Wesley Chapel -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
iheart.com
ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow
Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic at U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West is slowing traffic in the area. EMS is on scene. One lane of 53rd Avenue West is blocked. Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Mysuncoast.com
A few showers and storms, but not your typical August Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain and thunderstorms continue across the Suncoast for the morning. A few heavy downpours will be possible. In rainy season, we typically have late afternoon storms. But today, areas of rain will continue through 2 p.m. By 4 p.m., most showers are done for the day and rain chances stay low into Tuesday and Wednesday.
nypressnews.com
Southbound I-275 Lanes On Howard Frankland Bridge To Close August 15
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– All Southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close on Monday, August 15, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. weather permitting. The Closure is for crews to perform overhead sign installation work as part...
hernandosun.com
Pickup truck overturned in accident at Cortez near Mariner
A two-vehicle accident resulted in a pickup landing on its side. Extrication was necessary to reach the occupants of at least one vehicle. Several people were transported from the scene. One engine and three EMS units responded to the scene. 1 of 3.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked trailer in Sarasota, troopers say
Florida Highway Patrol homicide troopers are investigating a crash in Sarasota that left a motorcyclist dead.
2 hospitalized after crash involving 2 cars, house in Clearwater
Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a two-vehicle wreck in Clearwater, a city spokesperson said.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-75 in Manatee County; traffic affected
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.
Longboat Observer
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota
Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
Driver fatally hit by SUV while checking truck near Bartow
A truck driver was killed Friday morning after being hit by car on US-17 near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
4.5 million gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The process for dumping 4.5 million gallons of rainwater from the Piney Point facility into Tampa Bay has begun. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent an recent email update, explaining that moving the water accumulated during the rainy season is part of the larger process to close the former fertilizer plant for good.
snntv.com
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that has put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
