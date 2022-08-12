ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Man shot in the hip, hit over the head with a gun in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of B Street around midnight. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and struck over the head by a firearm. Police transported the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A  shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities: 20-year-old man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot at Musikfest in Lehigh County on Saturday night, investigators confirmed Monday. The shooting sent people scrambling for cover at the festival in Bethlehem. Officers say the man was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at the hospital. They are describing this as an isolated incident between two people. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night."It was a bang that everybody could hear," Andrew Zachmeyer, an eyewitness, said.  Zackmeyer was finishing his shift at the concession booth just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when he says a single gunshot shattered the celebration inside Musikfest in Bethlehem."We run out like here and everyone is yelling at us, 'Get back, get back,'" Zachmeyer said. It sent people running and hiding under tables. Musikfest reopened on Sunday at noon as planned, but additional security was present.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia gun violence: at least 7 shot on violent Friday evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence from Friday afternoon carried into the evening. In a matter of hours, nearly 10 people were shot. Three are fighting for their lives.A man in his 70s, minding his own business, was caught in the crossfire while driving.Detectives are investigating scenes from East Germantown to North Philly to Frankford.On a beautiful, humidity-free summer Friday night, gunfire rang out in a pair of shootings, leaving seven in all shot with suspects still at-large."We had a group of males were standing on the south side of the parking lot of the 9th Street marketplace," Philadelphia Police Capt....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Musikfest Wraps Up With Day of Music After Man Shot at Pa. Festival

The annual 10-day Musikfest in eastern Pennsylvania's Lehigh County wrapped up Sunday after a shooting sent participants scrambling for safety just before the conclusion of Saturday night's concert. On Monday, the Bethlehem Police Department confirmed that a 20-year-old was shot on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets during...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Dead, 6 Injured in West Philly Crash

Two individuals died after a car blew a red light and struck another vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash took place at the intersection of 52nd and Walnut Streets around 3 a.m., Philadelphia police accident investigators said. A driver in a black Dodge was driving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crash involving 8 people in West Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 6 injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – Police say a crash killed two men in West Philadelphia. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday at 52nd and Walnut Streets.Police say a Dodge Charger ran a red light and hit a Hyundai. The driver and a passenger in the Hyundai died. A second passenger in that car is in extremely critical condition.CBS3 was told the driver of the Dodge is also in critical condition.Police say four other passengers in the Dodge, were injured but will be okay
PHILADELPHIA, PA

