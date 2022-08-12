Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
phl17.com
Man shot in the hip, hit over the head with a gun in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of B Street around midnight. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and struck over the head by a firearm. Police transported the...
phl17.com
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face
At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night. The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said. Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and...
phl17.com
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a teen boy dead, pregnant woman critically injured
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen boy and a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10:18 pm Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the body....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
phl17.com
Man gets dragged by a car after he tried breaking into it in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being dragged and run over by a West Philadelphia car. The incident happened on 50th and Haverford Avenue at approximately 9:37 am. According to police, a man in his 30’s tried to gain entry into a car. As he grabbed...
fox29.com
Man killed in North Philadelphia crash, police say
A man has died after being in a crash in North Philadelphia. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
Authorities: 20-year-old man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot at Musikfest in Lehigh County on Saturday night, investigators confirmed Monday. The shooting sent people scrambling for cover at the festival in Bethlehem. Officers say the man was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at the hospital. They are describing this as an isolated incident between two people. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night."It was a bang that everybody could hear," Andrew Zachmeyer, an eyewitness, said. Zackmeyer was finishing his shift at the concession booth just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when he says a single gunshot shattered the celebration inside Musikfest in Bethlehem."We run out like here and everyone is yelling at us, 'Get back, get back,'" Zachmeyer said. It sent people running and hiding under tables. Musikfest reopened on Sunday at noon as planned, but additional security was present.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia gun violence: at least 7 shot on violent Friday evening
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence from Friday afternoon carried into the evening. In a matter of hours, nearly 10 people were shot. Three are fighting for their lives.A man in his 70s, minding his own business, was caught in the crossfire while driving.Detectives are investigating scenes from East Germantown to North Philly to Frankford.On a beautiful, humidity-free summer Friday night, gunfire rang out in a pair of shootings, leaving seven in all shot with suspects still at-large."We had a group of males were standing on the south side of the parking lot of the 9th Street marketplace," Philadelphia Police Capt....
Philadelphia Police Desperately Searching For Missing Mother And Her 6-Year-Old Son
Lavonne Faison (26) and Devion Faison (6)The Philadelphia Police Department. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing mother and her young son.
NBC Philadelphia
Musikfest Wraps Up With Day of Music After Man Shot at Pa. Festival
The annual 10-day Musikfest in eastern Pennsylvania's Lehigh County wrapped up Sunday after a shooting sent participants scrambling for safety just before the conclusion of Saturday night's concert. On Monday, the Bethlehem Police Department confirmed that a 20-year-old was shot on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets during...
billypenn.com
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Dead, 6 Injured in West Philly Crash
Two individuals died after a car blew a red light and struck another vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash took place at the intersection of 52nd and Walnut Streets around 3 a.m., Philadelphia police accident investigators said. A driver in a black Dodge was driving...
Crash involving 8 people in West Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 6 injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a crash killed two men in West Philadelphia. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday at 52nd and Walnut Streets.Police say a Dodge Charger ran a red light and hit a Hyundai. The driver and a passenger in the Hyundai died. A second passenger in that car is in extremely critical condition.CBS3 was told the driver of the Dodge is also in critical condition.Police say four other passengers in the Dodge, were injured but will be okay
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA urges people to come forward with information on violent crime, says 'We need your help'
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is urging people to come forward with information on violent crime after another weekend in the city plagued by multiple deadly incidents. On Friday night, twelve people were shot in at least six different shootings across the city, including a pregnant woman. Violence...
Comments / 1