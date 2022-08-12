ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'

By Eric Brooks
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – It's the pupdate you really needed.

Do you remember the Bay Area dog that was found in a small German village ?

As expected, there's much more to the tail.

The dog's name is Benny – and believe it or not, he's "a special breed of German dog," per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck. The "globe trotting sort of pooch" was actually originally brought to Northern California by the owner's mother as a gift.

One of the photos sent via Facebook to the Gilroy Police Foundation when Benny was found, showing his "Gilroy, CA" tag. Photo credit Gilroy Police Foundation

The owner – a priest named Father Johanna Busch – is spending a year back in Germany, and took Benny with him. "I was just out for a stroll and didn't expect to cause such an uproar back in the U.S," Wieck playfully said.

Benny first caused a stir earlier this week when the Gilroy Police Foundation shared they had been contacted by a German resident claiming they'd found the dog in a "small village" adorned with " Gilroy , CA" tags.

