Unadilla, NY

‘Unlimited Pro National MX’ returns to Unadilla

By Thad Randazzo
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12 th .

Four Acres Rockin’ for the Vets Event

All the action takes place from Friday, August 12 th through Sunday, August 14 th and is located at 5986 State Hwy #8, New Berlin, NY. Tickets are available online or at the gate when you arrive. General admission does not sell out.

This year marks the 9 th round in the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and will run at full capacity, with no restrictions, and features practices, qualifications, professional races, and an amateur class series.

CNY’s only dinosaur exhibit, ‘Dino Zone’ re-opening

Unadilla has become a world leader in its 53-year history as having “one of the best tracks in the United States, if not the world.” It was the first track in the nation to host the MX Des Nations , as well as numerous other high-profile events including the 250 USGP, the fall Trans-AMA, and the Trans-USA series.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit the Unadilla MX website, here .

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Scout

August 15th– Meet Scout! Scout is a 2 year-old spayed female. Scout would make a great addition to any family. She is great with cats, and dogs she is also great with kids too but its preferred that they are a bit older like 12 since she has a lot of energy. She is well […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
