Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still steaming over his alleged ban from Fox News, calling the network out on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast for refusing to feature him on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. After turning to Bannon last year to describe how he was “really hurt” by the move, Giuliani doubled down on Wednesday, telling the former White House adviser: “How could they not have me on on Sept. 11? They went through Sept. 11 as if I never existed, I mean it’s amazing.” Last year, Politico revealed Giuliani had learned of the ban on the night before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ban was reportedly to last three months, but Fox News declined to comment at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO