New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
New York Post
Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll
President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The...
NY Times staffer wanted to check with Schumer before running Sen. Tim Scott op-ed, Bari Weiss says
Former New York Times reporter Bari Weiss claimed that a staffer at the Times sought to get an op-ed from Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., approved by then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., before publishing the article in 2020. Weiss recounted the story of blatant media bias during the latest episode...
Trump reveals if he wants FBI search warrant unsealed, AOC's constituents sound off, and more top headlines
Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ... ‘UNAMERICAN, UNWARRANTED’ - Trump reveals if he wants Mar-a-Lago search warrant unsealed after judge gives...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Rudy Giuliani Tells Steve Bannon He’s Still Upset Over Fox News Ban
Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still steaming over his alleged ban from Fox News, calling the network out on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast for refusing to feature him on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. After turning to Bannon last year to describe how he was “really hurt” by the move, Giuliani doubled down on Wednesday, telling the former White House adviser: “How could they not have me on on Sept. 11? They went through Sept. 11 as if I never existed, I mean it’s amazing.” Last year, Politico revealed Giuliani had learned of the ban on the night before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ban was reportedly to last three months, but Fox News declined to comment at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Trump FBI raid: Lindsey Graham says Mar-a-Lago search increases likelihood he runs for president again in 2024
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he believes the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home will make him more likely to run for president in 2024. Graham, R-S.C., also demanded more information on the impetus for the raid during comments at an event with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records. "I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's...
Jared Kushner: I stopped Trump attacking Murdoch in 2015
In a forthcoming memoir, Jared Kushner says he personally intervened to stop Donald Trump attacking Rupert Murdoch in response to the media mogul’s criticism, at the outset of Trump’s move into politics in 2015. In the book, Breaking History, Kushner writes: “Trump called me. He’d clearly had enough....
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks. Obeidallah...
Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday. "Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland," Greene tweeted. The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Pleads With Americans To 'Get Off' The Trump Train
The longtime Trump opponent urged voters not to get caught in the "wreckage" after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago turned up top secret documents.
What Trump's pleading the Fifth means for New York AG Tish James
After Trump declined to answer questions Wednesday, legal experts said the former president’s decision could create an impression among some that he has something to hide.
Sean Hannity: There were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump
Sean Hannity discussed how the DOJ and The FBI have made two main efforts to bring down former President Trump on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a text from August the eighth, 2016. Why do we stop here? Stay with us. At the time, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page – absolutely distraught. She was terrified at the prospect that Donald Trump would be elected president. She texted her colleague and lover. Top FBI investigator Peter Strzok quoting, quote, Trump's not ever going to become president. Right.
Has the love affair between Trump and Fox News gone sour?
The rightwing channel has not covered its former sweetheart with its regular fervour – could a billion-dollar lawsuit be why?
CNN's Brian Stelter flip-flops on Hunter Biden scandal by saying it’s 'not just a right-wing media story’
CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter had an apparent epiphany about the severity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a dismissable "right-wing media story" like the liberal pundit insisted in 2020. On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter suggested President Biden's 2024 ambitions could be derailed...
