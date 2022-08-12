ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Kurtz
Person
Bari Weiss
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tim Scott
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani Tells Steve Bannon He’s Still Upset Over Fox News Ban

Former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still steaming over his alleged ban from Fox News, calling the network out on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast for refusing to feature him on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. After turning to Bannon last year to describe how he was “really hurt” by the move, Giuliani doubled down on Wednesday, telling the former White House adviser: “How could they not have me on on Sept. 11? They went through Sept. 11 as if I never existed, I mean it’s amazing.” Last year, Politico revealed Giuliani had learned of the ban on the night before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ban was reportedly to last three months, but Fox News declined to comment at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Subsidiary#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Ny Times#America Reports#The New York Times#Republicans#Democratic
The Guardian

Jared Kushner: I stopped Trump attacking Murdoch in 2015

In a forthcoming memoir, Jared Kushner says he personally intervened to stop Donald Trump attacking Rupert Murdoch in response to the media mogul’s criticism, at the outset of Trump’s move into politics in 2015. In the book, Breaking History, Kushner writes: “Trump called me. He’d clearly had enough....
POTUS
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday. "Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland," Greene tweeted. The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sean Hannity: There were two main attempts by the FBI and the DOJ to destroy Donald Trump

Sean Hannity discussed how the DOJ and The FBI have made two main efforts to bring down former President Trump on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a text from August the eighth, 2016. Why do we stop here? Stay with us. At the time, top FBI lawyer Lisa Page – absolutely distraught. She was terrified at the prospect that Donald Trump would be elected president. She texted her colleague and lover. Top FBI investigator Peter Strzok quoting, quote, Trump's not ever going to become president. Right.
POTUS
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter flip-flops on Hunter Biden scandal by saying it’s 'not just a right-wing media story’

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter had an apparent epiphany about the severity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a dismissable "right-wing media story" like the liberal pundit insisted in 2020. On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter suggested President Biden's 2024 ambitions could be derailed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy