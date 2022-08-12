ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ State Fair offers subdued sights and sounds at 'sensory-friendly' carnival event

By Kyle Morel, New Jersey Herald
FRANKFORD — The carnival area at the New Jersey State Fair normally flashes with bright lights and blares with lively music. For two hours on Thursday, it was strangely subdued.

The rides still rattled. But throughout the morning, another noise became more frequent: the delighted yells of riders, enjoying an environment that would usually be uncomfortable for some, unbearable for others.

The muted morning was the point of the fair's first-ever "sensory-friendly" event, organized to accommodate people with autism and other conditions that make them sensitive to light or sound.

Officials with the State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show coordinated with Reithoffer Shows, the organization that oversees the carnival, to run 18 rides without lights and music from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday. During that special session — the carnival opens at noon all other days of the fair — there also were no announcements over the fairgrounds loudspeakers, another step to alleviate any anxiety for visitors.

The fair seemed as exciting as ever for children, who bounced around the attractions that morning. They exited the rides with glee, after staying on for multiple runs due to the smaller crowds. Several flashed a thumbs-up to their parents. One boy smiled from ear to ear; "It was awesome!" he shouted.

Fair President Joan Smith, a retired special education teacher, said she got the idea from the International Association of Fairs & Expositions' monthly magazine. She recalled how her students were often distressed by fire drills and other noisy events, so she wanted to create an atmosphere where they could avoid those stressful situations.

"We want them all to have a good time, and we don't like the idea that people were excluded from the rides at the fair just because it upset them," Smith said. "That's what we're all about here: making people happy."

The state fair had a willing partner in Florida-based Reithoffer Shows , which has organized similar sensory-friendly days at other festivals throughout the country and thus knows to take extra care when helping the riders.

"You've got to have your operators paying closer attention to the clientele and making sure that they're handling the ride that they are participating in," said owner Rick Reithoffer. "We also go around and take a look at all the rides and try to figure out what we think might be too much for the clientele that we have coming, and we just don't open those rides while the event is going on."

Many people with sensory processing issues are bothered by anything unfamiliar touching their skin, Reithoffer pointed out, so employees have learned to be creative when giving out wristbands required for admission.

"I've put it on a belt loop, I've put it on a shoe, I've done all kinds of things," he said. "In our world, you learn to adapt and overcome."

The morning was a hit with riders like 3-year-old Athena Nembrotti of Budd Lake, who was diagnosed with sensory processing disorder at a recent checkup. Athena can get overstimulated by crowds and noises, said her mother, Robyn Nembrotti, but she loves "running and crashing into things, jumping off stuff."

Athena happily walked around the carnival area Thursday in a pink shirt and shorts. She wore purple headphones and large sunglasses to help minimize the sensory overload. Accompanied by her father, Michael, she drove around the tracks on the mini NASCAR Speedway ride three times before heading to the Magic Bus for more entertainment.

The lack of lights and music made the rides more enjoyable, her mother said.

"It's hard to compare it, because she hasn't been on rides where everything is going, but I couldn't imagine her being as excited to be here if there was constantly the ringing of all the bells and whistles," Nembrotti said. "She might be a little bit more stressed out. Her limit would probably be shorter."

Debbie Coltenback felt the same as she watched 11-year old Seth Gogolen, a family friend whom she accompanied to the fair. Seth raced around the Super Himalaya track. Like Athena, he enjoys a fast ride but wore headphones to block out any bothersome noise.

"I think it's awesome," Coltenback, who also serves as Seth's aide in the Hardyston Township School District, said of the sensory-friendly environment. "I like that it's not as crowded, so they don't have to wait on line, because they have issues with waiting."

Fans on Facebook praised the event for its inclusivity, and Smith said she will do some research and wait for feedback to see what needs to be added or modified next time. She is hoping to spread the word earlier next year through local schools and Sussex County organizations such as SCARC, which serves people with developmental disabilities and their families.

If Athene Nembrotti and her mom were any indication, the sensory-safe event is likely to become a State Fair tradition.

"She's having a blast, and I'm happy," Robyn Nembrotti said. "It's nice that they did this, and I think they should do it every year."

The final day of the 2022 New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.sussexcountyfairgrounds.org .

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties.

Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH

