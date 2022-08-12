Read full article on original website
Search paused for missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard
The Coast Guard says the search is focused around Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge.
2 swimmers missing after group jumps from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Two swimmers remain missing after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people jumped from the bridge into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. Two of the swimmers have since been recovered from the water.
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
WCVB
1 swimmer found dead, 1 missing after jump off 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — One of two missing swimmers who who jumped off the "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found dead. Officials said four people jumped off the bridge in Edgartown at 11 p.m. Two were rescued, but two men remained missing. A search team...
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
capecod.com
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
Search underway for swimmers who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — A massive search is underway for two missing swimmers after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people went into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to...
capecod.com
Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.
One of 2 missing swimmers found dead off Martha's Vineyard
EDGARTOWN - The body of one of two missing swimmers off Martha's Vineyard was found Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told WBZ-TV they started searching around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after four people jumped off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown. Two were found unhurt, but two young men did not come up.State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. Divers were brought in for the search after sunrise.Procopio said a search team found one of the men Monday morning and that the search is still ongoing for the second man.Their names have not been made public.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Friday update out of Provincetown after sewer emergency remains in place
Crews worked endlessly through the night getting the vacuum line on Bradford Street up and running in Provincetown as the Cape Cod community is nearing the 24-hour mark of a sewer emergency. “We continue to make progress and we are moving in the right direction,” said Town Manager Alex Morse....
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
iheart.com
Swimming At Edgartown's South Beach Closes From Multiple Shark Sightings
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Sunday, officials closed South Beach and Norton Point in Edgartown after multiple shark sightings were reported. The southern beach on Martha's Vineyard had a few unconfirmed sightings earlier in the day, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app. "The water at...
Provincetown making progress, but sewer emergency is not over
"Without absolute cooperation the emergency conditions will take longer to resolve." As a result of restrictions put in place Thursday after calling a sewer emergency, Provincetown has improved its wastewater situation, officials say — but it is not yet resolved, and the sewer emergency remains in place indefinitely. Issues...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line
WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Remember Chuck E. Cheese in Newington, NH, and Danvers, MA ? I Miss Them and the Awesome Bands
I’ve never been to Las Vegas. But I have been to Chuck E. Cheese. When we were kids, Chuck E. Cheese was the magical getaway that seemed too good to be true: games til you ran out of tokens, pizza til you hurled, and a ball pit on par with the germy-ness of Vegas’ swimming pools.
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
nbcboston.com
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
