Provincetown, MA

Provincetown, MA
Government
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
East Orleans, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
capecod.com

Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans

ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
ORLEANS, MA
#Cape Cod
capecod.com

Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.
SANDWICH, MA
CBS Boston

One of 2 missing swimmers found dead off Martha's Vineyard

EDGARTOWN - The body of one of two missing swimmers off Martha's Vineyard was found Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told WBZ-TV they started searching around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after four people jumped off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown. Two were found unhurt, but two young men did not come up.State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. Divers were brought in for the search after sunrise.Procopio said a search team found one of the men Monday morning and that the search is still ongoing for the second man.Their names have not been made public.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
EDGARTOWN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
iheart.com

Swimming At Edgartown's South Beach Closes From Multiple Shark Sightings

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Sunday, officials closed South Beach and Norton Point in Edgartown after multiple shark sightings were reported. The southern beach on Martha's Vineyard had a few unconfirmed sightings earlier in the day, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app. "The water at...
Boston

Provincetown making progress, but sewer emergency is not over

"Without absolute cooperation the emergency conditions will take longer to resolve." As a result of restrictions put in place Thursday after calling a sewer emergency, Provincetown has improved its wastewater situation, officials say — but it is not yet resolved, and the sewer emergency remains in place indefinitely. Issues...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line

WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
WELLFLEET, MA
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nbcboston.com

COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk

Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
BOSTON, MA
