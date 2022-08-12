Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche Memoir ‘Call Me Crazy’ Selling as “Collectible” for $749
A lot has been written about Anne Heche in the days following an Aug. 5 accident when the actress crashed her car into a Mar Vista home, causing a devastating fire that left her with fatal injuries. But aside from the heartfelt tributes, toxicology tests and rampant theories about what could have led to the shocking incident, Heche’s death has inspired a renewed interest in the words she wrote about herself in Call Me Crazy.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennette McCurdy on Responses to Her Emotional Memoir, Revisiting Trauma and Her New Hollywood GoalsEllen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro and Ed Helms...
