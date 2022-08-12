Read full article on original website
Former deputy accused of fabricating Festge Park incident charged
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s deputy accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year was charged Monday. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The charge comes following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations into the events of October 21, 2021.
Johnson kicks off campaign in Beloit
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide.
Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call.
Janesville woman shot while calling 911 to report a fight
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman was shot while she was on the phone with police dispatch early Sunday morning. According to Janesville Police, the 911 call center received a call at 3:09 a.m. from a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road. Police said the woman was reporting a disturbance between a man […]
Ron Johnson opens Republican headquarters and campaigns southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Sen. Ron Johnson opened a campaign office and spoke with voters on Saturday. About 95 people joined the incumbent Republican U.S. senator to open up a new headquarters office space for Rock County Republicans. Sen. Johnson said it is up to the people in the room...
Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least six Madison Police Department...
14-year-old arrested after allegedly committing two burglaries in the same day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department arrested a 14-year-old male after he was allegedly linked to two burglaries committed early Saturday morning. According to officials, just before 3 a.m. officers were sent to a burglary alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar located at 2601 Morse St. When...
14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event
FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Madison's Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities.
Police charge Beloit woman with selling prescription drugs
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Nicole Musick, 43, after an investigation into prescription drug dealing in the South Beloit and Beloit area. According to South Beloit Police, Musick was arrested on August 10th after being named as the suspect in the case. She has been charged with Delivery of Hydrocodone, Delivery of […]
MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin's economy. In fact, there's an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest
Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
John Nolen Drive speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero plan
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers on John Nolen Drive will need to be mindful of their speed Monday. The portion of the road between North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street will have its speed limit cut from 45 mph to 35 mph. That same portion is set for a planned reconstruction in 2026, the City of Madison announced.
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison's east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South.
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations, Many Traffic Stops…
Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations,. Last 72 hour call logs for the Rockford PD traffic stops. County logs are even longer. Traffic stops are one of the most common activities for law enforcement officers on patrol. According to police1.com, They are the epitome of proactive, self-initiated policing.
UW System launches tuition promise for Milwaukee, Parkside, Whitewater campuses
MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will give tuition assistance to students at its Milwaukee, Parkside and Whitewater campuses. System President Jay Rothman announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise on Monday, a program designed to help underserved Wisconsin students attend college without having to pay for tuition and other fees.
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick.
Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick. Boone County Police are encrypted, and have not released any information. Sources told us a vehicle crashed into a garage in the 400 block of Talladega,. in Candlewick around noon today.
