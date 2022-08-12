ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

fox47.com

Former deputy accused of fabricating Festge Park incident charged

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s deputy accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year was charged Monday. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The charge comes following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations into the events of October 21, 2021.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Johnson kicks off campaign in Beloit

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Two people were killed in...
nbc15.com

Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
JANESVILLE, WI
Janesville, WI
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night

MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least six Madison Police Department...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
JANESVILLE, WI
Bryan Steil
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event

FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
fox47.com

John Nolen Drive speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero plan

MADISON, Wis. — Drivers on John Nolen Drive will need to be mindful of their speed Monday. The portion of the road between North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street will have its speed limit cut from 45 mph to 35 mph. That same portion is set for a planned reconstruction in 2026, the City of Madison announced.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees

Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
BELOIT, WI

