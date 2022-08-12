Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Rockwall Soroptimist to host Annual Black & White Casino Night
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) Rockwall Soroptimist will host its third annual Black & White Casino Night from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Hidden Creek Event Center, 215 Chris Cuny Parkway in Heath. The event will feature a wine and beer cash bar, buffet, gift baskets, wine...
Royse City ISD earns ‘A’ rating from Texas Education Agency
ROYSE CITY, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rates Texas public and charter school districts on an A-F scale based on a variety of indicators that include student achievement, school progress and success in closing achievement gaps. Royse City ISD has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-2022 school year along with 14 campus distinctions for academic achievement.
Mark your calendar: First United Methodist Rockwall Annual Christmas Bazaar
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) Save the date and plan to stop by the First United Methodist Church-Rockwall’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022. The bazaar will feature 35 vendors and Texas pecans! The event helps our local community, charities and missions in the Rockwall area.
Cooking with Ease: Six ways to ‘toast’ to the new school year
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 14, 2022) Growing up, Mom often made us toast for breakfast. It was fast and easy but still homemade. Some days just plain butter toast, some days with peanut butter and on special days, we had cinnamon toast. A couple years ago, I posted my mom’s cinnamon...
Rockwall Young Republicans kickoff book club
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans have organized a new Book Club, and the book selection for their kickoff meeting is Tucker Carlson’s “Ship of Fools” to get motivated and energized for the November mid-term elections. All conservatives between the ages of 18 and...
Learn at how to research family history during free class at Rockwall Library
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has joined with the Rockwall County Library to host a free evet to teach people who to research family history. Presenter Lyne Jorif will discuss how to get started, how to discover who is in your family...
Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
NEWS SPLASH! Rubber Duck Regatta returns to Rockwall Harbor
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The most spec”quack”ular event of the season is back and bigger than ever! The 10th annual Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta will occur Saturday, September 17 at the Rockwall Harbor!. Benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas and the Rockwall Grace Clinic,...
Rockwall 7ers pro basketball team to hold tryouts for 2023 season
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Aug. 14, 2022) The Rockwall 7ers, a professional men’s basketball team competing under The Basketball League (thebasketballleague.net) will host several in person try-outs to fill their roster for the 2023 season. Tryout dates currently scheduled are:. Saturday, August 20th. Saturday, September 24th. Saturday, October 8th. Saturday,...
Rockwall lowers city flags in honor of former Mayor
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of...
Blue Ribbon News Aug/Sept print edition hits mailboxes throughout Rockwall County
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX – August 8, 2022 — Below is a digital version of our August/September 2022 print edition. Our print publication is being delivered this week to about 17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County. Extra copies will be available for pick up (while supplies last) at...
Rockwall County Open Space Alliance partners with HundredX Causes on fundraising project
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) Want to support Open Space without spending a penny? Here’s your chance! Complete short consumer surveys right from your phone to generate donations. To get started, go to: https://hundredx.com/impactwithfeedback. The Rockwall County Open Space Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed to support its mission...
Rockwall YMCA celebrates Angel Campers with annual end-of-summer bash
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) JER Chilton YMCA staff and campers celebrated another successful season of Angel Camp at their annual End of Summer Party on July 29. This summer marked the 14thnd year of Angel Camp. Angel Camp provides an opportunity for children with special needs to enjoy traditional day camp activities like horseback riding, canoeing, sailing, swimming, archery, and local field trips.
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: Three types of citizens
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) My observations are that people can be categorized into three distinct groups: The Workers, The Lookers, and the Shirkers. In the case of Workers, these are the people who are always involved when something needs to be done. They commit themselves to the task and they are the ones that can always be counted upon to help. Good examples of these type of individuals are those who volunteer to be on the neighborhood HOA boards, help with local bake sales, volunteer to run for municipal town councils, act as scout masters, deliver Meals on Wheels, and the multitude of other volunteer jobs that always need to be done.
Celebration of Life: Services for Dr. Frank Richard Miller
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 6, 2022) Dr. Frank Richard Miller had many loves – his family, his faith, his city– just to name a few. He shared a zest for life with everyone he met and a genuine curiosity in the friends yet to be made. Dr. Miller, 87,...
Public welcome as Rockwall Art League hosts demo workshop with printmaker Matt Bagley
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host artist Matt Bagley as their feature artist for August. Matt trained as a printmaker from the University of North Texas, and he currently uses woodblock prints (often on handmade paper) as his preferred method of making his vision a reality.
Rowlett’s Housing Finance Corporation’s Executive Director earns prestigious certification
ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) – On August 5, 2022, Rick Sheffield, Executive Director of the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation, received certification as a Rental Housing Development Finance Professional (RHDFP) from the National Development Council (NDC). RHDFP Certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete NDC’s...
Rockwall Fine Art Show & Sale coming this fall, call for artists underway
ROCKWALL, TX August 5, 2022) The Rockwall Art League Juried Fine Art Show & Sale is one of the signature events of the year. It celebrates contemporary art in a variety of mediums. Now more than 20 years since its inception, the show continues to showcase regional artists and provide...
Rockwall ISD transitions back to application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals
Back to School and Back to Normal in the Cafeteria. Rockwall ISD (August 3, 2022) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Rockwall ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals available at www.Schoolcafe.com/Rockwall or available at your child’s cafeteria or school front office.
Rockwall Music Teachers Association announces Glynda King Scholarship winners
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 2, 2022) The Rockwall Music Teachers Association recently announced the recipients of its newly established Glynda King Piano Leadership and Service Scholarship. The scholarship , which was open to the entire community, was created in honor of Glynda King – a beloved piano teacher, friend, community pianist...
