ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD earns ‘A’ rating from Texas Education Agency

ROYSE CITY, TX (Aug. 15, 2022) The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rates Texas public and charter school districts on an A-F scale based on a variety of indicators that include student achievement, school progress and success in closing achievement gaps. Royse City ISD has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-2022 school year along with 14 campus distinctions for academic achievement.
ROYSE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Rockwall, TX
Rockwall, TX
Society
Rockwall County, TX
Society
City
Chilton, TX
County
Rockwall County, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Young Republicans kickoff book club

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans have organized a new Book Club, and the book selection for their kickoff meeting is Tucker Carlson’s “Ship of Fools” to get motivated and energized for the November mid-term elections. All conservatives between the ages of 18 and...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Blood#Media Management#Creative Agency#Charity#Rockwall Ymca#Tx#Cancer Awareness#Brn Media
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall lowers city flags in honor of former Mayor

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall YMCA celebrates Angel Campers with annual end-of-summer bash

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) JER Chilton YMCA staff and campers celebrated another successful season of Angel Camp at their annual End of Summer Party on July 29. This summer marked the 14thnd year of Angel Camp. Angel Camp provides an opportunity for children with special needs to enjoy traditional day camp activities like horseback riding, canoeing, sailing, swimming, archery, and local field trips.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: Three types of citizens

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) My observations are that people can be categorized into three distinct groups: The Workers, The Lookers, and the Shirkers. In the case of Workers, these are the people who are always involved when something needs to be done. They commit themselves to the task and they are the ones that can always be counted upon to help. Good examples of these type of individuals are those who volunteer to be on the neighborhood HOA boards, help with local bake sales, volunteer to run for municipal town councils, act as scout masters, deliver Meals on Wheels, and the multitude of other volunteer jobs that always need to be done.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rowlett’s Housing Finance Corporation’s Executive Director earns prestigious certification

ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) – On August 5, 2022, Rick Sheffield, Executive Director of the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation, received certification as a Rental Housing Development Finance Professional (RHDFP) from the National Development Council (NDC). RHDFP Certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete NDC’s...
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ISD transitions back to application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals

Back to School and Back to Normal in the Cafeteria. Rockwall ISD (August 3, 2022) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Rockwall ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals available at www.Schoolcafe.com/Rockwall or available at your child’s cafeteria or school front office.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy