June Wright, 88, was born in Oakfield, NY on June 25, 1934. She went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022. June was predeceased by parents, William and Irene Potter, her husband, Lester Wright and three brothers, Kenneth, Earl and Harold. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Jim) Wright, Neil (Suzauna) Wright, Alan (Amy) Wright, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. June loved the Lord and was faithful. She was a faithful servant at First Baptist Church in Batavia, NY. Funeral services will be held privately with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Batavia. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 306 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements for June were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia, (585) 343-8868.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO