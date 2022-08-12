Read full article on original website
Sarah Southcott
On Friday August 12th, Sarah Southcott, Loving Wife and Mother of Three children, of Perry, NY passed away at age 43. Sarah was born on October 9th 1978, in Rochester, NY to Brian and Donna (Heaman) Clark. She grew up and attended school in LeRoy, NY. On September 22 2001, she married Jeremy Southcott. They raised one son, Clark and two daughters, Sally and Jane.
June Wright
June Wright, 88, was born in Oakfield, NY on June 25, 1934. She went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022. June was predeceased by parents, William and Irene Potter, her husband, Lester Wright and three brothers, Kenneth, Earl and Harold. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Jim) Wright, Neil (Suzauna) Wright, Alan (Amy) Wright, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. June loved the Lord and was faithful. She was a faithful servant at First Baptist Church in Batavia, NY. Funeral services will be held privately with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Batavia. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 306 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements for June were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia, (585) 343-8868.
Elizabeth J. Rose
Elizabeth J. Rose, 94, of Batavia passed away peacefully on Sunday August 14, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 21, 1928 in Batavia to the late Thomas and Santa (DeFelice) Marcello. In addition to his her parents, Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband; Mauro J. “Moe” Rose; siblings Alex Marcello, Frank Marcello, Anthony Marcello, Mary Nicometo and Anna Marcello.
Onalee V. (Davis) Duthe
Onalee (Davis) Duthe, age 95, of Pavilion, New York, lived from June 8, 1927, to August 14, 2022. A daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys (Buckley) Davis, she was born in Niagara Falls, New York and attended grade school in Thorold, Ontario. She returned to New York and graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1945. In 1948 she married Richard Duthe, who predeceased her in 1971. As a widow, Onalee returned to college to become a teacher, retiring in 1996. A trained soprano, she sang solos and performed with choirs all of her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pavilion.
Lenore L. Wolford
Lenore L. Wolford, 84, of LeRoy, passed away on July 22, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Lenore was born June 9, 1938 in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Victor H. and Edith L. (Clark) Leipold. She grew up on a farm outside of Leroy and attended Caledonia-Mumford High School where she played in the marching band. She graduated from Grove City College in 1961. She later earned a master’s in psychology. She began her teaching career in Massachusetts and taught for many years in Maryland. Before her retirement, she taught at LeRoy High School, where she also coached the College Bowl team.
Burton R. Manley
LeRoy ~ Burton R. Manley, age 77, of Warsaw Road, passed away at home Monday afternoon (August 15, 2022) in the loving presence of his family. He was born December 30, 1944 in Rochester, NY, a son of the late Gilbert and Ruby Smith Manley. Burt will be remembered as...
Mrs. Elaine E. Worthington
– Elaine E. Worthington, age 89, from Batavia, New York passed away and went to be with Jesus on August 11, 2022 at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on January 3, 1933 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Howard and Estelle Minnemeyer Sauter. Elaine...
Nancy Mortellaro honored for lisianthus garden at Richmond Memorial Library
Nancy Mortellaro just loves lisianthus flowers. She told The Batavian two years ago, "I think they’re gorgeous. They look like roses. They’re gorgeous and they last a long, long, long time in a vase."
Humor and dedication earn Anne Iannello Volunteer of the Year award at Richmond Memorial Library
After 30 years away -- with her husband Rick, working as a nurse in Albany -- when Anne Iannello returned to Batavia in 2017 for retirement -- she gravitated to the Richmond Memorial Library. After all, it's a place of childhood memories.
Three arrests reported at Outlaw Festival at Darien Lake
The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Outlaw Festival Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on August 14, 2022: Anthony M. Digangi, 32, of Big Tree Road, Wales Center, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return Cassandra M. Morales-Diaz, 32, of Orchard Road, Silver Springs, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly grabbing another patron by the neck causing a minor injury.
Warsaw man dies in crash in Le Roy
A 66-year-old man from Warsaw died yesterday as the result of injuries sustained in a crash on Route 19 in Le Roy at 1:20 p.m. Following the accident, Duane R. Hamill was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to State Police, Hamill was driving a 1994 Ford F-15o pickup truck southbound on Route 19 when the truck swerved into the oncoming lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Trax. The pickup truck exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting Hamill.
Gotthegreenlight looks formidable in NYSS at Batavia Wednesda
The New York Sire Stakes returns to Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Aug. 17) with $114,000 in prize money to be split up in two five horse, $57,000 divisions for 3-year-old pacing fillies and Gotthegreenlight comes in hot and looking for her share.
First-time Chili Cook-off this weekend in Le Roy
Attention all chili aficionados: cooks and tasters are invited to participate in the first-ever Smoke-off and Chili Cook-off Saturday at Jam at the Ridge. Campers at the Le Roy site are organizing the contest, and anyone from the public can join the culinary fun by showing up with your own equipment and ingredients, and cook. Said to be first documented in an 1828 journal, according to allrecipes.com, chili varies from sweet to hot peppers, beans or no beans, rice, pasta, meat or vegetarian style, and assorted types of tomato sauce.
DSP jazzing things up during next two weeks
DSP Jazz Trio is offering two opportunities to enjoy the last weeks of summer with some "laid back, easy listenin' jazz favorites" in Genesee County. The trio is Derek Reiss, trumpet and flugelhorn, Skip Taylor on an electronic drum set, and Pete Mark, trombone and vocals. They will be playing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at TF Brown's, 214 East Main St., Batavia, and beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in Elba Village Park on Route 98, Elba.
GCASA's 'open access' policy offers immediate help for those in need of detoxification services
In an ongoing effort to meet people right where they’re at, the Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse staff is offering an “open access” first step to substance use disorder recovery.
Sponsored Post: Eden Cafe & Bakeshop's grand re-opening happens tomorrow
The press and public are invited to the grand reopening of Eden Café & Bakeshop on Tuesday, August 16 @ 2pm. The open house celebrates our move to a new location at 242 Ellicott St. Batavia, NY, as well as belated observance of our 4th anniversary. Activities include:. Ribbon...
PUBLIC NOTICE: Byron Town Board to hold special meeting on Wednesday
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that I, as Supervisor, do hereby call a Special Meeting of the Town Board to be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Byron Town Hall, 7028 Rte. 237, Byron, New York. The purpose of the Special Town Board meeting will be to consider calling a Public Hearing regarding the proposed WIIA sewer project and the issuance of $9.8 million in Serial Bonds.
Opening reception and People's Choice Award for BSA works Thursday
Batavia Society of Artists will be hosting its Member's Summer Art Show, kicking it off with an opening reception this week at Go-Art/Seymour Place, 201 East Main St., Batavia. The free reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and light refreshments will be served.
ReAwaken bids good night after two-day event
People were still speaking around 6 p.m. under the big tent in front of Cornerstone Church Saturday, as the parking lot looked much more like a mowed hay field than it had the last two days. Law enforcement officers stood outside of the fenced property and vendors, including a Center Street Smokehouse food truck, departed the event. A lone Genesee County Sheriff’s vehicle sat parked farther down on Bank Street Road, just before the overpass.
