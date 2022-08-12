ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

swark.today

Civitan Car Show at Watermelon Festival draws in a Saturday morning crowd

The Hope Civitan Car Show was held at Hope Fair Park this morning for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, and the crowds moved in and out all morning to admire the numerous classic and modern automobiles. Around 50 vehicles from across five states were displayed for patron perusal, and they did not disappoint. Multiple winners were announced at the end of the show and the overall winners were Wayne and Riche’ Landes for Best Paint, David Chance for Best Engine, Mike Huhn for Best Car, and Randy Stewart for Best Truck. Numerous other category winners were announced like Stacey Hannis for her Mustang, and Jordan and Darren Laughard for their Dodge. Placed below are all the winners’ pictures from the Hope Civitan Car Show at the Hope Watermelon Festival, as well as the many sponsors who either donated items or money to make the show and prizes possible.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Rockin’ it to the Rind at the Hope Watermelon Festival

HOPE, Ark. – As the final day wraps up on Saturday for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, attendees were still ‘Rockin’ it to the Rind’ as this year’s theme implies. Festivities included a watermelon eating contest, a seed spitting contest, a 5K melon mile...
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area

Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
MINDEN, LA
Good Time Oldies 107.5

5 Awesome Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend

The new women's basketball league, "Downtown Live", and awesome live music highlight the things to do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Women's Basketball League. There is a new basketball league in Texarkana for women that still love the game and are looking for a great way to get some exercise and build some friendships through the love of this great game. Stephanie Soloman who is the spark behind this new league had this to say about the new league:
TEXARKANA, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
swark.today

Dylan Kilgore Wins Watermelon Weigh Off

Dylan Kilgore, from Hope, AR, won the watermelon weighoff Thursday evening weighing in a 79 pound watermelon. Chairman, Mark Ross and Dr. Christine Holt from UAHT coordinated the weigh off.
HOPE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September

Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause

HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause. Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
HOOKS, TX
arkadelphian.com

A ‘sticky situation’ for South Ark. donut shop owners

The parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts are suing its Magnolia franchise holders, alleging breaches of franchise agreements. Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed the suit Monday in Columbia County Circuit Court against defendants Bun Chhhun and Vin Thada Tv of El Dorado.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Railroad Crossing in Maud Closed This Sunday, August 14

Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
KTBS

New Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Texarkana unveiled

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center unveiled the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday. The new Veterans Clinic moved from its original address on Realtor Avenue in Texarkana, Ark. to 5701 Summerhill Road on Texarkana's Texas side. Richard Crocket, Overton Brooks Medical Center...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX
ktoy1047.com

Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30

The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Texarkana, Arkansas, Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Edwards Street...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic

A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
QUEEN CITY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
