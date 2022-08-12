ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche Was a Proud Mother to 2 Sons: Meets the Actress’ Children Homer and Atlas

By Samantha Agate
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PQ8i_0hF8sSNY00

Another World alum Anne Heche’s family was her biggest support system after a fiery August 2022 car crash in Los Angeles left her in a coma. The soap opera star is a mom to her two sons, Homer and Atlas, whom she welcomed during previous relationships.

Anne’s family’s rep confirmed to People on August 12 that she was legally dead according to California law, but her heart was still beating at the time. She has not yet been taken off life support to give OneLegacy Foundation time to find recipients who will be a match.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the rep told the outlet. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Anne’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, shared an emotional tribute to his late mother. “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” he said a statement to People, adding, “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Homer continued, “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time,” before concluding, “Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

One week prior, Anne’s manager opened up about the status of her condition.

“At this time, she is in extreme critical condition, she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” her manager said in a statement to Us Weekly after the accident. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

A representative for the star also told the outlet, “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.” Anne’s ex-boyfriend and Atlas’ father, James Tupper, shared a tribute to his former partner on Instagram in the wake of her accident.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight, Anne Heche, we love you,” he captioned an old photo of Anne with their son. The former couple were in a relationship from 2008 to 2018 after meeting on the set of Men in Trees in 2006. Atlas arrived in 2009 and has been pictured numerous times on his father’s Instagram account ever since.

Prior to their decade-long romance, the Dancing With the Stars alum was married to Coleman “Coley” Laffoon. The pair walked down the aisle in 2001 and split in 2007. Their divorce was finalized in 2009. Their only child together, Homer, was born in 2002.

She previously dated Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000 but the duo did not welcome any children together. Anne shared what it was like raising two boys as a single mom in a May 2013 interview with Breezymama.com

“It’s exactly like they say: girls like to sit and color, and they are sweet and they let you comb their hair. Boys … my boys and every other boy I know are active, active, active,” she explained. “I play with them all the time. I play football, baseball … I play all these things I never thought I would play. Anything with a ball they love. Boys are cuddlers and lovers though. When you tire them out, they love to sit and cuddle their mama. That’s the blessing of boys.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Anne’s two children.

