LCEC Invites Public to “Ida Aid” In Larose August 27
The Lafourche Concert and Events Club is inviting the public to attend a day of fun, music, and food cooked by organizations that helped the Lafourche community after Hurricane Ida. “Ida Aid” will be held on August 27 at VFW post 8538, 2322 VFW Lane in Larose. The...
houmatimes.com
Cooper Life Fund Donates $16,000 to Terrebonne General NICU
The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System was honored to receive a donation of $16,000 from the Cooper Life Fund. The annual Super Cooper 5K is hosted by John and Ashley Fontenot of the Cooper Life Fund and raises money for families of newborn infants with severe medical conditions and admitted to Terrebonne General’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
houmatimes.com
TPCG First Utility Assistance Event is Tomorrow, August 16 at Mechanicville Gym
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) is holding various events for the Utility Assistance Program. The first event will be held tomorrow, August 16. TPCG Department of Housing and Human Services is offering utility assistance to low-income families. The first event will be held on August 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Mechanicville Gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. Those looking to attend must bring the following required documents to the event:
houmatimes.com
Construction Informational Summit to Discuss Ida Recovery Effort Projects for Terrebonne Schools
We’re just two weeks away from the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida and many schools in Terrebonne Parish are still recovering from severe damages left by the storm. Terrebonne Parish School District is partnering with Volkert Consulting Firm and HGI to conduct a construction industry informational summit, discussing the potential opportunities in construction efforts for school recovery in Terrebonne Parish.
houmatimes.com
Terry Authement Receives Terrebonne General Sunflower Award
Congratulations to the recent Terrebonne General Health System Sunflower Award Winner, Terri Authement. Authement works as a Medical Assistant in the Internal Medicine Clinic. She has been a part of the Terrebonne General family for 16 years. The Sunflower Award is nominated by patients and recognizes an ancillary team member that provides quality care for patients.
houmatimes.com
Sensory Story Time is back at TPL
Terrebonne Parish Library System is excited to announce Sensory Story Time is back! The library hosts the story time as an activity to help activate and stimulate a child’s senses, providing a more interactive approach to reading. Beginning Aug. 15, sensory story time will be held at 6 p.m....
houmatimes.com
Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with Lafourche Parish Public Library
August 20th is National Honey Bee Day and the Lafourche Parish Library System is gearing up to celebrate the champion pollinator! Throughout the next two weeks, Lafourche Parish Library Branches will host programs, discussing the role honey bees play in the world’s ecosystem, our responsibilities as humans, and how to be “Bee Friendly.”
houmatimes.com
St. Bernadette Students Host Fundraiser to Benefit Local Animal Shelter
As if you needed a reason to add a stuffed animal to your collection! Houma-based beauty salon, Salon Sylvie, is hosting a fundraiser event to benefit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter!. Supporters can stop by the salon to purchase a squishmallow, toys, or make a monetary donation of $10-$15 towards...
houmatimes.com
Evelie Theresa Rome
Evelie Theresa Rome, 85, a native of Vacherie, Louisiana and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on August 12, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Priscilla Sampey Dufrene
Priscilla Sampey Dufrene, 80, a native of Lockport, Louisiana and a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 7, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 9:00am until Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
L'Observateur
Housing Authority continues demolition progress
LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
houmatimes.com
Theriot Promoted to SRO Sergeant
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Theriot, current School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Sergeant (Sgt.), within the SRO Division. Sgt. Brandon Theriot began his Law Enforcement career in 2012 with the Terrebonne...
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
houmatimes.com
Ianna Porche McElroy
Ianna Porche McElroy, age 87, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Ianna was a native of Dularge and a resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday, August16, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.
L'Observateur
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish puts up $10,000 to rehire artist whose Fat City mural was whitewashed
When Jefferson Parish hired local artist Kyle Nugent to paint a mural in Fat City, as part of a beautification effort in 2016, officials promised his artwork would remain untouched for at least a decade. But after the building changed hands a few months ago, the new owner, unaware of...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish investigating attempt to scam emergency rental assistance program
Jefferson Parish officials are investigating a half-dozen applications to the parish's emergency rental assistance program for fraud after they found phony paperwork with applicants posing as cash-strapped tenants on the edge of eviction. As part of the alleged scheme, fake water bills, lease agreements and eviction notices were submitted to...
houmatimes.com
K. Gerald Haydel, Sr., M.D.
K. Gerald Haydel, Sr., M.D., 88, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM. Born December 11, 1933 he was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 8:30 AM until service time at The Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
houmatimes.com
Thomas Anthony Blanchard
Thomas Anthony “Tommy” Blanchard, 69, born July 22, 1953, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at a later date.
lpso.net
RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklyn Landry
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Brooklyn Landry of Second Street in Lockport. Landry attended school at Central Lafourche High School today, but she did not return home after school. She was last seen at school wearing her school uniform. Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
