Morgan County, AL

alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when she saw a car driving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
DECATUR, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
radio7media.com

Drug Arrest in Muscle Shoals

ON THURSDAY, THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT ALONG WITH THE COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ENDED A LENGTHY DRUG INVESTIGATION AFTER THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT AT 301 KIMBERLY AVENUE IN MUSCLE SHOALS. GARY BRANDON HARBIN, 42 OF MUSCLE SHOALS WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, COCAINE, FENTANYL AND MARIJUANA. DUE TO THE NUMBER OF DRUGS FOUND, HARBIN IS CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN METHAMPHETAMINE, TRAFFICKING IN FENTANYL, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF COCAINE, AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST DEGREE. AGENTS AND OFFICERS LOCATED OVER 8 OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND 180 FENTANYL PILLS. HARBIN WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL AND BOOKED WITHOUT INCIDENT PENDING BOND.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
On Target News

Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Lincoln County turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two Lincoln County children injured is in custody. WHNT-TV reports that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brodrick Dewayne Fearn, 42, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Deputies responded to...
radio7media.com

Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence

ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
FLORENCE, AL
CBS 42

51-year-old woman killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has left a 51-year-old Cullman woman dead in Cullman County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dana West was injured when her Chevrolet Equinox left the road, hit a median and overturned around 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred on US 31 near the 322 mile-marker, […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvlt.tv

Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Officials still investigating house fire in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway following a structure fire that broke out Thursday night near Muscle Shoals. According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the fire occurred at 500 Point Rd. around 8:19 p.m. Firefighters from the Leighton, Brick Hatton, and Nitrate City Volunteer Fire...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
