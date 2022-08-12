Read full article on original website
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
Trial for Shoals man charged in boating deaths set for Monday
The jury trial of a Muscle Shoals man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.
Man accused of jumping out of closet, cutting Huntsville homeowners arrested on assault charges
Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a cutting incident in which two people had to be taken to the hospital because the man allegedly jumped out of their closet and cut them. The incident happened about 1:07 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 6600 block of...
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when she saw a car driving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
Drug Arrest in Muscle Shoals
ON THURSDAY, THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT ALONG WITH THE COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ENDED A LENGTHY DRUG INVESTIGATION AFTER THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT AT 301 KIMBERLY AVENUE IN MUSCLE SHOALS. GARY BRANDON HARBIN, 42 OF MUSCLE SHOALS WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, COCAINE, FENTANYL AND MARIJUANA. DUE TO THE NUMBER OF DRUGS FOUND, HARBIN IS CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN METHAMPHETAMINE, TRAFFICKING IN FENTANYL, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF COCAINE, AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST DEGREE. AGENTS AND OFFICERS LOCATED OVER 8 OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND 180 FENTANYL PILLS. HARBIN WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL AND BOOKED WITHOUT INCIDENT PENDING BOND.
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Lincoln County turns himself in
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two Lincoln County children injured is in custody. WHNT-TV reports that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brodrick Dewayne Fearn, 42, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Deputies responded to...
Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
Lauderdale County convict dies in state prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
51-year-old woman killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has left a 51-year-old Cullman woman dead in Cullman County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dana West was injured when her Chevrolet Equinox left the road, hit a median and overturned around 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred on US 31 near the 322 mile-marker, […]
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
Man charged with arson for Shoals restaurant fire
A man was charged with arson Thursday in connection to a fire and robbery at a Shoals restaurant earlier this week.
Officials still investigating house fire in Muscle Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway following a structure fire that broke out Thursday night near Muscle Shoals. According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the fire occurred at 500 Point Rd. around 8:19 p.m. Firefighters from the Leighton, Brick Hatton, and Nitrate City Volunteer Fire...
Decatur man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
Man arrested in connection with Tuscumbia woman’s stabbing death
Tuscumbia police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman Thursday that prompted a soft lockdown of two schools. Police Chief Tony Logan said authorities were called to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at about 11:34 a.m. Thursday after a family member reported discovering a body.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Former Huntsville nurse submits motion for new trial
A former Huntsville nurse, who was found guilty of the 2018 murder of her husband, has filed for a new trial.
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
