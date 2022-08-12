ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Completion of sidewalks near Dougherty Co. school near

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Elementary students enjoyed their first day back at school with brand new sidewalks. The sidewalk runs all the way from School Street down to East Road. The majority of the project was completed just in time for the start of the school year. The city...
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WALB 10

Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Decatur County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on entering auto cases

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help following a string of entering autos that occurred on Wednesday night in the River Chase neighborhood. According to DCSO Investigator Steve Clark, the department was made aware of the entering auto complaints at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
southgatv.com

Albany’s latest push to portal winners

ALBANY, GA- On Thursday, Utility Board Member Brenda Battle drew July’s 10 Push to Portal winners during the Albany Utility Board meeting. The Push to Portal initiative offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card, or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Yard sale for Nigel Brown raises more reward money

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of Nigel Brown is raising money to make someone speak up about her son’s death. It has now been more than one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed by a stray bullet in his sleep. The reward currently sits at $17,690 and hasn’t gotten much higher in months.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

150 book bags distributed through Albany school giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools are back in session on Monday and the community is continuing to give back. “The smiles that we were able to put on families faces, kids faces, and just all around the community. It was so enriching and so cherishing,” Keimon Jefferson, organizer of the book bag donation fundraiser, said.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A community kickball game brought out people’s competitive side but also their compassionate side. The game was not only a competitive one but also a message to the community. That message is that violence has to stop in the Good Life City. This the 3rd year...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

1 arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase

One man is facing drug and traffic violation charges following a foot pursuit with local and state agencies. On Monday, August 8, at 11:00 p.m., the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect

The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
ALBANY, GA
wdhn.com

Early County High School students taken to jail following fight at school

EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Thursday afternoon fight at Early County High School landed 13 students in jail, according to Early County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Brown. The fight broke out around 1:20 p.m. Staff immediately stepped in and called law enforcement. The school was on lockdown until...
wfxl.com

Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday

An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
TIFTON, GA
13WMAZ

Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police Department makes arrest during execution of search warrant

On August 9, investigators with the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of S. Van Buren St in regards to a burglary investigation. According to a media release from APD, several items, including marijuana and a stolen Vizio television were collected. Police...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Identity of theft suspect wanted by police

The Albany Police Department would like the community's help in identifying the suspect in the photo for theft. Police say the suspect took a Kobalt 12 inch electric miter saw from someone's property in the 1700 block of Pineknoll Ln. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany State University Summer Success Academy flourishes

ALBANY — This summer, Albany State University welcomed 40 freshmen on campus as part of the fourth Summer Success Academy cohort, a 30% increase from the previous year. The program has also seen a nearly 1,000% increase in male participation over the last two years, from two participants in 2020 to 19 participants this summer.
ALBANY, GA

