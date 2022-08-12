ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of Nigel Brown is raising money to make someone speak up about her son’s death. It has now been more than one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed by a stray bullet in his sleep. The reward currently sits at $17,690 and hasn’t gotten much higher in months.

